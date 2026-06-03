Over ten vehicles seized in Gibson corruption probe

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

MORE than ten vehicles were seized in New Providence and Long Island as investigators traced the flow of money linked to Water and Sewerage Corporation contracts awarded during Adrian Gibson’s tenure as executive chairman, a police financial intelligence officer testified yesterday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kelson Colebrooke, of the police financial intelligence unit, gave evidence in the Supreme Court during the ongoing trial over WSC contracts awarded while Gibson led the corporation.

Under cross-examination by Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, ASP Colebrooke confirmed that the vehicles were secured for evidential purposes.

He said some of the vehicles were seized by Assistant Superintendent of Police Anton Mackey. There were no reports that any of the vehicles had been stolen.

The court heard that investigators executed a search warrant at Aaron’s Car Rentals in Long Island, where some of the vehicles were recovered.

The evidence came as prosecutors continued to examine allegations concerning the movement of funds connected to companies that received WSC contracts.

Earlier in the trial, Alexandria Mackey, Gibson’s former fiancée, testified that no shares in Elite Maintenance were issued to Gibson and that he never appeared on the company’s register of directors or held a corporate office. However, she said this arrangement was intentional and maintained that Gibson was the beneficial owner of the company.

Ms Mackey also testified that profits from companies linked to the contracts were used to purchase vehicles for Gibson.

During a police interview, she said she made payments on behalf of those companies at Gibson’s direction. The court also heard that she purchased vehicles using company accounts.

Gibson has been on trial since November 2023 alongside former WSC general manager Elwood Donaldson Jr, Ms Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Mr Missick in connection with contracts awarded during his tenure at the corporation.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson is presiding.



