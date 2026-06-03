Rand Memorial faces backlash over long urgent care waits

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

LONG waits and allegations of poor urgent care at Rand Memorial Hospital drew attention on Tuesday, as callers to a Grand Bahama radio talk show described hours-long delays, children left waiting overnight, and patients with serious symptoms allegedly left without timely treatment.

The complaints surfaced on Darren Cooper’s talk show, “It Is What It Is” on Da Riddim 102.7 FM, after he raised concerns about reports that a patient with a heart condition remained at the Rand for hours while awaiting an airlift to New Providence for further care.

Several callers recounted what they described as distressing experiences at the public hospital in Grand Bahama, with one woman saying her daughter waited more than 12 hours before seeing a doctor despite suffering from a severe bladder infection and bleeding.

"The only thing that was done, she had registered to the window, and they just took the pressure, and that was it, and told her to sit down," the caller said, adding that her daughter remained in pain for hours.

She criticised the hospital’s service and called on Health Minister Dr Michael Darville to resign.

"The service is deplorable,” the woman said.

Another caller described what she called a “horrible” experience after taking her six-year-old daughter to the Rand for urgent care after the child suffered a seizure.

She said they arrived around 10pm but did not get to the Paediatric Ward until 10.30 the next morning.

Mr Cooper said the complaints reflect longstanding concerns about the public healthcare system in Grand Bahama, where some residents are reluctant to seek treatment at the Rand because of fears about delays and the quality of care.

Aubenette Rolle, managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority, said she was not aware of concerns raised at the Rand about patient experiences.