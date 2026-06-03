Traffic dispute leaves two men injured

A MAN lay trapped beneath a blue car on Blue Hill Road last week, his head and hands still moving, after a traffic dispute in front of Super Value ended with two men injured by gunfire and one of them run over.

A video of the aftermath showed the car on top of a man and a motorcycle on what appeared to be a sidewalk. One of the man’s legs appeared to be over his head as another man tried to help him from beneath the vehicle.

Several people stood nearby watching. One bystander could be heard saying, “(expletive) roll right over him.”

According to information obtained by The Tribune, police received reports of a shooting in front of Super Value on Blue Hill Road around 3.58pm on May 29.

When officers arrived, they found two injured men.

The first victim was 32-year-old Deangelo Major, who had been riding a black Yamaha XT125 motorcycle. Police found him lying on the sidewalk with his head facing west. He had abrasions about his body from being run over by a blue Honda Stream, licence plate AW5185.

Police later discovered that Mr Major had also suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The second victim was Jimmy Mott, of Farrington Road, who was driving the Honda Stream.

Mr Mott told police he was travelling north on Blue Hill Road when two motorcyclists were driving recklessly and trying to enter his lane. He said this resulted in one of the cyclists being struck off his motorcycle.

According to the police report, the second motorcyclist left the area and returned a short time later, brandished a firearm and fired in Mr Mott’s direction.

Mr Mott was shot in his right and left legs and his left side, police said.

Both men were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.