Bail granted following gun arrest on Buttonwood Avenue

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was allegedly found with a gun near a business on Buttonwood Avenue last week.

Prosecutors allege Marvin Thompson, 53, was found with a black Glock 26 Gen 5 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition tucked in his waist around 10pm on May 28.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Bail was set at $8,000 with one or two sureties. Thompson must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

He returns for trial on September 20.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case, while Ryszard Humes represented the accused.