FNM delays convention as Sands plans exit

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said he does not expect to seek re-election as party chairman when the FNM holds its next convention.

His admission comes as the party faces internal backlash over a decision to delay the constitutionally due gathering until next year.

The party’s constitution requires a convention every two years. The FNM last held one in June 2024.

Dr Sands confirmed yesterday that the party’s council voted on Tuesday night against holding an early convention, although one is constitutionally due this year. He said the council instructed that the convention be held next year, but suggested the date could still change.

He declined to explain the reasons for the delay, despite criticism from some party members over the extended timeline.

Some supporters have objected to the decision on social media and in private group chats, calling for a fresh mandate and new leadership after the party’s sweeping election defeat, the first time the Official Opposition had failed to win an election in three decades.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham told The Tribune yesterday that he believed it “made good sense” to hold the party’s convention next year.

The timing has sharpened attention on the FNM’s leadership race, with speculation continuing over who may emerge as frontrunners.

FNM leader Michael Pintard has not said whether he will step down or remain in the post. He reportedly told supporters he will await the party’s post-mortem before deciding.

Deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright recently said he would decide his political future after losing his seat. The former St Barnabas MP is being watched as a possible contender, with some party insiders viewing Mr Pintard’s decision not to appoint him to the Senate as an attempt to sideline him.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson stopped short of taking a firm position in a statement yesterday, saying only that his focus remains on serving his constituents and helping the FNM become a strong and effective opposition capable of winning back the trust of Bahamians.

“We have come through a difficult election,” he said. “The Bahamian people expect us to take a hard look at ourselves, to understand where we fell short, and to emerge stronger, better, and more connected to the concerns of ordinary people. The process requires humility, honesty and a willingness to change where change is necessary.”

Dr Sands said he will not seek re-election as chairman, but declined to comment further on his future plans.

Newly elected FNM MPs Michela Barnett-Ellis and Lincoln Deal, both considered bright stars with potential, declined to comment on their plans, saying they remain focused on their constituencies.



