Mother and daughter sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

PROSECUTORS immediately launched an appeal for a harsher sentence yesterday after a mother and daughter were jailed for seven years after being convicted of the attempted murders of two of their tenants.

Sentences of 25 years were appropriate for for Michelle Williams, 57, and Glenresha Williams, 37, they argued, citing the seriousness of the offence and the anguish endured by the victims.

An appeal was lodged on the grounds that the sentences for the attempted murders were too lenient.

The defence argued that a shorter sentence was appropriate because it was the accused’s first offence.

The pair were convicted last November. Although the convicts were initially expected to be allowed bail until sentencing, prosecutors successfully blocked the move by appealing to the Court of Appeal.

The convicts, along with a man, attempted to kill Adrian Cooper and Savannah Bain with a handgun on an unnamed road near Komer Street on October 21, 2021.

The victims testified that the pair cut them off on the road. They said Glenresha confronted Savannah outside their vehicles before a man exited the defendant’s vehicle and shot at them.

Adrian said he thought he was going to die after a bullet grazed his face, while Savannah expressed similar fear for her life during the ordeal.

Glenresha claimed during testimony that she thought the shots came from somewhere else. She claimed she did not know the man in their vehicle had fired the shots until surveillance footage of the incident was played.

Before the shooting, the defendants reportedly contacted the victims asking for rent money.

Ashton Williams and lead prosecutor T’Shura Ambrose prosecuted the case before Justice Renae McKay.

Cassie Bethel, Tamika Roberts, and Raphael Moxey represented the defendants.