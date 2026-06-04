Son admits to injuring mother in domestic altercation, faces sentencing June 9

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN yesterday admitted injuring his mother during an altercation at their Washington Street home last week.

Kyle Hall, 34, pushed his mother on May 29, causing injuries to her toes.

Hall pleaded guilty to grievous harm before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns to court for sentencing on June 9.

An impact statement from the complainant will be heard when he returns to court.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.