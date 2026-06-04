Straw Market vendors urge for greater promotion and support amid ongoing struggles

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

MANY cruise passengers arriving at Nassau Cruise Port still do not know the Straw Market exists, according to Straw Businesspersons Society president Rebecca Small-Morley, who said years of weak promotion have helped keep vendors’ sales unstable.

"Why are tourists still saying 'oh we didn't know yall exist and they're on the cruise?'" she said yesterday.

Mrs Small-Morley said she hopes the market will receive greater visibility now that Glenys Hanna-Martin is Tourism Minister.

For years, straw vendors have complained about inconsistent sales and limited promotion, saying both have made it difficult to earn a stable income. Mrs Small-Morley said the problem was not complete neglect of the market, but a failure to do enough to ensure visitors know it exists.

She said former Tourism Minister Chester Cooper met vendors individually to hear their concerns and suggestions for improving the market. She did not criticise Mr Cooper’s efforts, but said stronger promotion could have helped vendors.

Mrs Small-Morley said Mrs Hanna-Martin has consistently supported the Straw Market, even before assuming responsibility for the tourism portfolio.

“She has always reached out to us, even when she was not in the position she is in now. I'm hoping that it will be a quadrille relationship, and she'll help us. So, the market, will be promoted through the Ministry of Tourism,” Mrs Small-Morley said.

Her call comes after years of complaints from vendors about declining foot traffic. In 2024, some Straw Market vendors told The Tribune fewer cruise passengers were visiting their stalls, a problem many say continues to undercut their ability to earn consistent money.

“We are still struggling, and that's the honest truth,” Mrs Small-Morley said.

Beyond promotion, Mrs Small-Morley said vendors still face problems inside the market. She said some have worked in the straw industry for more than three generations, leaving many, especially elderly vendors, with few realistic alternatives.

She also criticised the Straw Market Authority, saying vendors often feel their concerns are not fully understood. She cited stall placement in the congested market, inadequate air conditioning and the unpredictable flow of tourists among their frustrations.

Mrs Small-Morley said vendors want the market to receive greater exposure, arguing that stronger sales would help not only straw vendors but the wider economy.

She urged the government to listen to vendors and make the changes needed to help the industry survive.