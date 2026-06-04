Teenager remanded in custody after admitting to Eleuthera burglary

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys yesterday after admitting to breaking into a residence in Eleuthera last weekend.

The male defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, broke into a residence on the Family Island and stole property on May 31.

He admitted to housebreaking and stealing before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The juvenile will remain at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until he returns to court on August 27.

Charges against another 15-year-old boy, who pleaded not guilty to the offence, were withdrawn.

Both accused were arraigned in the presence of their guardians.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.