Abaco woman hospitalised after ingesting medication

A 30-year-old woman reportedly ingested medication in an apparent attempt to harm herself at an apartment complex in Murphy Town, Abaco, on Thursday morning, police said.

According to preliminary reports, the woman contacted the Marsh Harbour Police Station shortly before 10am and told officers she had taken medication and needed help from police and Emergency Medical Services.

Police and EMS personnel went to the apartment complex. Police said the woman approached responders when they arrived, but suddenly collapsed.

She was assisted and taken to the Marsh Harbour Health Centre for further treatment.

Her condition was unknown up to press time.