BALS president: Bahamas ready for geospatial spotlight

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Association of Land Surveyors (BALS) has restored its standing after resolving years of unpaid membership fees and regaining active participation in the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), following a five-year period of dormancy.

Speaking at a press conference following the FIG Congress 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, BALS President Rodrick Wood said the association’s recent achievements represent a turning point for the profession in The Bahamas. He said the achievements the group brought home “will resonate for generations.”

Mr Wood noted that the association had ceased operations for five years and was expelled from the International Federation of Surveyors due to unpaid membership fees.

“Many of you know that the Bahamas Association of Land Surveyors was dormant for five years,” he said. “We were expelled from the International Federation of Surveyors, which was a national embarrassment,” he said.

The organisation began rebuilding in September 2025 after holding democratic elections overseen by the Department of Labour, Civil Society Bahamas and the Bahamas Taxicab Union. A new council was elected and tasked with restoring the association’s governance and international relationships.

“Our presence in Cape Town was not a vacation trip,” Mr Wood said. “It was a declaration that The Bahamas is back and ready to take its place on the global geospatial stage.”

Addressing questions about the association’s reinstatement within FIG, Wood confirmed that outstanding financial obligations were settled before the delegation attended the congress.

“Attending the conference was a significant step,” he said. “Even for us to get the invitation to be there, we had to deal with all those financial situations behind the scenes. We paid those and we have made the commitment, however we do it internally, to keep those payments current.”

Mr Wood said maintaining membership is critical not only for international recognition but also for access to professional resources, research, scholarships and academic partnerships.

The association’s operating costs are funded primarily through member contributions, although Mr Wood said BALS remains open to receiving donations and financial assistance.

“Members of the association would normally contribute to the cost of the association by their dues or making donations,” he said. “But predominantly the members of the association itself cover the operating costs of the association.”

BALS Secretary Thomas Ferguson said the international body’s fee structure is currently under review, with membership rates expected to increase following discussions at the congress.

“The fees are being ratified to be changed because the fees have not been risen for quite a number of years,” Ferguson said. “We’ll have an accurate figure once we get the final ratification on the fees.”

He added that FIG has increased its focus on supporting small island developing states, creating new opportunities for Bahamian surveyors to participate in international initiatives.

“They have put an emphasis even more so to support small island states like The Bahamas,” Mr Ferguson said. “They are now concentrating on us and zoning in on us to assist us to move as much as we want to move.”

According to Mr Ferguson, BALS members will become more involved in FIG commissions, specialized committees that address professional standards, technology, education and policy development across the surveying sector.

“They want to engage us now in what we call commissions,” he said. “We’re going to get members from our association to volunteer to be a part of these committees because it matters for the standards, not just in The Bahamas.”

The organisation is also exploring the creation of a broader Caribbean surveying network through collaboration. Working alongside Civil Society Bahamas, the Young Surveyors Network and other stakeholders, BALS plans to support a land reform project and establish a land justice programme designed to provide free surveying and legal guidance to members of the public.

The association is also partnering with educational institutions to develop the next generation of surveying and geospatial professionals. Mr Ferguson praised the support of the University of The Bahamas and Akhepran International Academy, which has collaborated with BALS on a geospatial club for students.

He also acknowledged the role played by labour and civil society organisations in helping the association rebuild.

“The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Trade Union Congress has been a pivotal backbone for us,” Mr Ferguson said. “The taxi union has been in our corner, so they actually helped to bring us to the table.”

With its international membership restored and new partnerships emerging at home and abroad, BALS says its focus is now on ensuring long-term sustainability while expanding opportunities for Bahamian surveyors and geospatial professionals.