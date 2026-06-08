Carnival Cruise Line turns ship upgrades into community support

When a cruise ship enters dry dock for a scheduled refit, the items being replaced could simply be discarded. Carnival Cruise LIne has chosen a different path.

Since November 2025, Carnival has completed more than 20 donations across Nassau, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera, channelling hundreds of items from vessels undergoing upgrades directly into the hands of Bahamian families, schools, community centers and charitable organisations.

Carnival vessels have contributed a range of furniture, clothing and household goods.

One contribution from Carnival Conquest during dry dock saw Carnival’s teams coordinate the offloading of over 240 pieces of furniture in a day, working alongside local partners to ensure nothing went to waste.

On Grand Bahama, beneficiaries included organisations supporting disaster relief, youth development, education, healthcare and community services. In Nassau and Eleuthera, donations also supported youth development, education and community-focused organisations.

“Every donation starts with a conversation between our team and the ships,” said Linarbet Toledo-Garcia, environmental services manager, Carnival Cruise Line. “We work closely with the vessels to identify items that can be redirected – whether during a refit or between sailings – and then coordinate to a handover to local organisations to ensure they reach families in The Bahamas who need it most.”

“Community partnerships are what make initiatives like this possible,” said Philcher Grant, director of public affairs and community engagement, The Bahamas & Turks and Caicos Islands, Carnival Cruise Line. “Giving back to the destinations is an ongoing commitment. For more than 50 years, The Bahamas has been a cornerstone of Carnival’s story. These donations are one expression of what that relationship means to us in practice.”

Carnival extends its sincere thanks to the ships and its environmental operations team whose efforts make this program possible.