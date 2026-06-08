Confederation backs NIB’s latest contribution and pension adjustments

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) is backing the National Insurance Board’s (NIB) latest contribution and pension adjustments and is encouraging businesses to review their systems to ensure compliance with the new requirements.

In response to NIB’s recently announced adjustments, the Chamber said it supports the changes, which take effect on July 1 and include a 1.5 percent increase in pensions and grants as well as an increase in the insurable wage ceiling from $810 to $830 per week.

“The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce recognises the importance of a robust and sustainable social safety net for all citizens,” it said. “NIB has served as the country’s premier fund that most Bahamian households rely on during sickness, disability, childbirth, unemployment, and retirement years.”

BCCEC added: “We support the recent increases implemented by the National Insurance Board, as they are vital to ensuring the long-term viability of the system and the well-being of our workforce.”

The endorsement comes as businesses and employees prepare for higher National Insurance contributions on earnings above the current wage ceiling.

Under the changes announced by NIB director Dr Tami Francis, workers earning more than $810 per week will contribute on an additional $20 in weekly earnings. Employees affected by the increase will pay approximately 93 cents more per week, or around $4 per month, while employers will contribute roughly $1.33 more per week, or about $5.76 per month, for each affected worker.

At the same time, pensioners will receive a 1.5 percent increase in benefits. A recipient receiving the minimum retirement pension of approximately $364 per month will see payments rise by about $5.46 monthly.

Dr Francis has stressed that the adjustments are not discretionary but are required under the statutory biennial review framework established through amendments to the National Insurance Act in 2010. The process links pension and wage ceiling reviews to changes in the Retail Price Index, ensuring benefits and contribution thresholds remain aligned with inflation and wage growth.

The Chamber acknowledged the legal and economic rationale behind the increases.

“We acknowledge that these adjustments are in line with NIB’s strategy of planned increases and are necessary to address the evolving demographic and economic realities,” the BCCEC said. “We commend the government and the NIB for their efforts to balance sustainability with fairness.”

The private sector body is urging employers to ensure they are prepared for the changes ahead of implementation.

“We encourage all businesses to review and reconfigure their payroll and accounting systems to ensure full compliance with the new contributions and payment requirements,” the Chamber said.

It also encouraged companies with outstanding obligations to regularise their accounts.

“Additionally, we recommend any business that is not in good standing with the board to take full advantage of their payment plan and interest waiver options,” the statement said. “These would be beneficial to those seeking to bring their account current without additional costs.”

While recognising that the higher contributions will increase labour costs for some employers, the Chamber sought to reassure businesses that it would continue advocating for policies that support economic growth and private sector competitiveness.

“While we understand that any impact to the bottom line of a business comes with its unique challenges, rest assured we will continue to work with the government and stakeholders to secure other measures of support and economic progress conducive to a thriving private sector,” it said.

The Chamber also called on NIB to maintain open communication with employers and the wider public as the changes are implemented.

“We admonish the National Insurance Board to ensure continued dialogue and transparency in the implementation of these changes to ensure they support the growth of our nation while safeguarding the social security of future generations,” the BCCEC said.

The organisation said it remains committed to working with policymakers, employers and employees to ensure the transition is smooth and that the country maintains a resilient social insurance system capable of supporting Bahamians through retirement and periods of economic hardship.