Ferguson: Pay Lucayan workers what’s owed

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Trade union leader Obie Ferguson renewed his call for the Government to settle outstanding wages and dues owed to former Lucayan Renewal Holdings employees, arguing that workers who "worked, served and sacrificed" should not have to wait any longer for money they are owed.

Speaking at a Labour Day rally organised by the Bahamas Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Ferguson said the long-running dispute involving former Grand Lucayan employees had dragged on for too long and required immediate action.

"Those workers are owed wages and dues," he said. "They worked. They served. They sacrificed. And they must be paid what is rightfully theirs."

"We call on the Government to settle this matter without delay. Not after another meeting. Not after another promise. Now."

The comments mark the latest intervention by the veteran trade union leader in a dispute that has stretched for months following the closure of the Grand Lucayan resort and uncertainty surrounding its sale to Concord Wilshire.

Mr Ferguson, whose Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association represents middle managers employed at the resort, has repeatedly accused the Government-owned Lucayan Renewal Holdings vehicle of failing to properly address workers' severance and compensation claims. Earlier this year he described the situation facing employees as one of the most severe labour disputes he had encountered, with workers going weeks without pay while awaiting clarity on their future.

He also became embroiled in a public dispute with government officials over claims that he had participated in discussions on worker payouts, subsequently launching legal action after denying he had approved any settlement arrangements.

Mr Ferguson's remarks came during a separate Labour Day event organised by the TUC and its affiliates, which again declined to participate in the traditional Labour Day parade.

The union umbrella body instead recreated a route associated with labour pioneer Sir Randol Fawkes, marching from the House of Labour to the Southern Recreation Grounds, where Mr Ferguson said workers would reflect on the progress of the labour movement and the challenges still facing employees. Tribune Business previously reported that the separate march was intended to preserve Labour Day as a worker-focused event free from political influence.

Beyond the Grand Lucayan issue, Mr Ferguson used the occasion to call on the Government to honour commitments contained in a memorandum of understanding signed with the TUC in August 2021.

He said workers were still awaiting progress on a number of reforms, including a liveable wage, stronger health and safety protections, pension protection, affordable housing, equal pay, improved public transportation, formal consultation with unions, automatic agency shop provisions and the restoration of the House of Labour.

"This agenda is not extreme. It is not unreasonable," said Mr Ferguson.

"It is the foundation of a fair and modern Bahamas system of labour rights."

He added: "These are not favours. These are rights."

The TUC president also warned that labour issues could not continue to be sidelined.

"A country cannot rise when its workers are pushed down," he said. "A nation cannot prosper when its unions are ignored. A democracy cannot thrive when its promises are broken."

"The TUC is not asking for charity. We are demanding justice. We are demanding respect. We are demanding action."

Mr Ferguson said the labour movement would continue pressing its demands until the workers' agenda is fulfilled and all outstanding obligations to Grand Lucayan employees are settled.

"We will not stop. We will not bend. We will not retreat," he said.