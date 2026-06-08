Jet Ski crash puts Two in hospital

TWO people were hospitalised after a Jet Ski crashed into rocks near West Bay Street on Friday night, police said.

According to preliminary reports, police received a call shortly after 7pm from an anonymous caller requesting emergency medical assistance west of Arawak Cay.

The caller reported that two people riding a Jet Ski had collided with rocks along the shoreline and suffered serious injuries.

Officers found a 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman with injuries to their legs and back.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated them at the scene before taking them to hospital. Their conditions were unknown up to press time.