NIB: Ignore fake smart card messages

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) is warning Bahamians to remain vigilant of fraudulent text messages in circulation that claim recipients must renew their NIB Smart Card before June 2026 to maintain access to National Insurance and National Health Insurance (NHI) services.

In a public advisory, NIB said the messages are fraudulent and did not originate from the organisation.

The scam text, titled “NIB Smart Card Renewal Notification,” informs recipients that under “new regulations” their card must be renewed before June 2026 and instructs them to reply “Y” to activate a renewal link. The message further claims that failure to complete the process could affect access to government services.

However, NIB stressed that it does not request personal information, banking details, passwords, or card renewals through unsolicited text messages containing links.

“The National Insurance Board wishes to make it clear that this message did not originate from the National Insurance Board and is a scam,” the agency said.

The warning comes amid a rise in phishing attempts targeting individuals through text messages, emails and social media platforms. Such scams are designed to trick recipients into revealing sensitive personal and financial information, which can then be used for identity theft or unauthorized access to bank accounts.

NIB urged members of the public not to click on any links contained in the message, not to provide personal information, and to delete the text immediately.

The Board also advised anyone who may have interacted with the scam by clicking the link or sharing information to contact their financial institution as soon as possible and take steps to secure their accounts.

NIB said it takes the security and privacy of contributors, pensioners and customers seriously and is actively monitoring the situation.

The agency emphasized that all legitimate communications will be issued through its verified channels and encouraged members of the public to independently verify any suspicious messages claiming to be from NIB.

Individuals seeking confirmation of any communication purportedly from the National Insurance Board can contact the agency directly at 502-1500.