Police investigate viral video of Abaco man being slapped

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A VIRAL video showing a man being slapped at least 19 times while others watch or laugh hysterically has prompted a police complaint and investigation.

Police press liason Sheria King confirmed yesterday that the incident happened in Abaco.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 50s, did not fight back or resist during the attack.

The video shows one man holding the victim by his shirt while repeatedly slapping him across the head. Another man also struck the victim, slapping him and punching him once in the stomach.

At least ten men appeared to be gathered in the area. One man tried to stop the assault, but the two attackers continued.

The man who appeared to be recording the video laughed hysterically throughout the clip. Other bystanders could also be heard laughing.

The video sparked outrage on social media, with commenters condemning the attackers and the person who recorded the assault while laughing.

One commenter wrote: “Public embarrassment is not a laughing matter!!!!!!!!! You slapping up big man”

Another called the attackers “big cowards ganging up on that man.”

Another criticised the person filming the incident, saying: “Nothing about this video is funny, they are cowards and none of them looks tough”.