BAAP celebrates administrative professionals

The Bahamas Association of Administrative Professionals (BAAP) recently celebrated Administrative Professionals Day by hosting a luncheon to honour the hard-working and committed office professionals who keep businesses running all over the country.

Scores of office office professionals filled the room at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Nassau, for the occasion. The guest speaker was Jack Thompson, Secretary to the Governor General and outgoing Boss of the Year, who spoke on the Association’s theme “The Power of Connection - Strengthening Networking.” Awards were presented to Boss of the Year 2026-2027, Rev’d Fr Eric AA Miller, Rector of Holy Spirit Anglican Church.

The Perky O’Brien Outstanding Member Award was awarded to Joyce Quant and the Corporate Excellence award was awarded to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, which was received by Diann Hanna.