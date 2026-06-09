BBF unveils preliminary roster for FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Basketball Federation has unveiled a 24-player preliminary roster for the upcoming summer window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers, featuring a blend of NBA talent, experienced national team veterans alongside rising young stars.

The roster was announced on the federation’s social media platforms and is headlined by NBA players Chavano “Buddy” Hield, Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon, and Valdez "VJ" Edgecombe Jr along with familiar veteran faces, including Jaraun Burrows, Kentwan Smith, Franco Miller Jr, Garvin Clarke Jr and Travis Munnings.

Also included are Deyton Albury, Lathaniel Bastian, Domnick Bridgewater, Radshad Davis, Romad Dean, Donovan Freeman, Samuel Hunter, Kai Jones, Fredrick King Jr, Aaron Levarity, Tavario Miller, Isaiah Mobley, Leano Rolle and Valentino Simon.

The announcement comes as The Bahamas looks to rebound from a difficult start to the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The last time the senior men’s national team was in action, it dropped both of its opening qualifiers against Canada. Canada defeated The Bahamas in Nassau before completing the sweep in Toronto, leaving the Bahamians searching for their first victory of the qualification cycle. Canada currently sits among the leaders in Group B after opening with those two wins over The Bahamas.

Despite those setbacks, the newly announced preliminary squad shows the depth available to the national programme.

The potential combination of Ayton in the paint, Hield on the perimeter and Gordon’s veteran leadership gives The Bahamas one of the most talented groups in the region when its top players are available. The emergence of Edgecombe, one of the country’s brightest young prospects, along with Storr and Mobley, adds another layer of athleticism and scoring ability. Equally important is the veteran presence throughout the roster.

Players such as Burrows, Munnings, Smith and Miller Jr have spent years representing The Bahamas in international competition and provide continuity within the programme.

Burrows in particular has become one of the national team’s most dependable leaders, bringing experience, toughness and familiarity with the FIBA game that can help integrate younger players into the system.

The roster also reflects the federation’s commitment to developing future national team talent. Younger players including Freeman, King Jr, Simon, Albury, and Rolle will have an opportunity to compete alongside established professionals as the coaching staff evaluates options ahead of final roster selections.

With a mix of NBA experience, seasoned national team veterans and promising young talent, The Bahamas appears positioned to field one of its deepest squads in recent years as it prepares for the next stage of World Cup qualifying.