Giving back with purpose Kashannise Hanna continues mission to reach the next generation

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

FOR years, Kashannise Hanna has dedicated herself to creating opportunities for young people to feel heard, supported, and empowered. That mission continues today through K’s Heart for Kids’ expanding “Taking Back Our Children” movement, which has recently brought the organisation into schools across The Bahamas.

Through her nonprofit organisation, Hanna has spent years investing in the lives of children and teenagers, creating spaces where they can receive encouragement, mentorship, and guidance. Whether through school visits, youth conferences, community outreach initiatives, or back-to-school assistance programs, her goal has remained the same: helping young people recognise their worth and potential.

The organisation’s recent school visits have provided students with opportunities to engage in open discussions centred on personal growth, self-esteem, leadership, and positive decision-making. According to Hanna, the response from students has been both encouraging and inspiring.

“Our recent visits have been extremely encouraging. To see students actively participating, opening up, and responding positively to the discussions reminds us why this mission is so important. The impact may not always be seen immediately, but the seeds being planted are meaningful, necessary and will produce good fruit.”

For Hanna, the work extends beyond a single event or conversation. She believes consistent engagement is critical in helping young people navigate the challenges they face while building confidence in themselves and their future.

“Many young people simply need someone to listen, encourage them, and remind them that their lives have purpose,” she said. “When we visit schools, we see students who are eager to engage, ask questions, and share their thoughts. Those moments reaffirm that there is a real need for this type of support and mentorship.”

As a woman leading a youth-focused nonprofit organization, Hanna said her passion is rooted in a desire to make a lasting difference in the lives of young people across the country.

“What drives me is knowing that every child deserves the opportunity to feel seen, heard, and supported. We cannot always control the circumstances young people face, but we can be intentional about providing encouragement, mentorship, and opportunities that help them move forward.”

The outreach efforts are set to continue this summer as K’s Heart for Kids prepares to host a series of free youth conferences and back-to-school giveaways in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Exuma. The events are designed to inspire, empower, and uplift young people while also providing practical assistance to families preparing for the upcoming school year.

As the initiative continues to expand, Hanna is inviting individuals, businesses, and community stakeholders to partner with the organisation through sponsorships, donations, and other forms of support.

“Every contribution, partnership, and act of support goes a long way. With continued community involvement, we can continue reaching, uplifting, and positively influencing the next generation.”

For Hanna, investing in young people is ultimately an investment in the future of the country.

“When we invest in our children, we invest in the future of our nation. Every conversation, every act of encouragement, and every opportunity we provide has the potential to change a life.”