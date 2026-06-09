‘Sweeping modernisation’ promised by new head of public parks and beaches

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority is preparing a sweeping modernisation and beautification programme that will include park wardens, expanded surveillance systems, online permits and the restoration of at least five public parks every quarter, according to newly-appointed Executive Chairman.

Jamahl Strachan outlined what he described as a comprehensive plan to improve public parks and beaches across New Providence, while eventually extending initiatives throughout The Bahamas.

A key component of the authority’s strategy will focus on strengthening security at parks and beaches. Mr Strachan revealed that the Authority has already begun reviewing security requirements at public recreational spaces across New Providence after receiving reports over the weekend about debris and safety concerns at a popular western New Providence beach frequented by tourists. According to Strachan, authority staff were immediately dispatched to address the issue.

The revitalisation is expected to include the deployment of park wardens at strategic locations who “will provide oversight, engage with the public, monitor compliance and support visitors.”

Mr Strachan argued that increased supervision could help curb vandalism while creating new employment opportunities.

“I am of the belief that most vandalism happens because there is no oversight at the asset itself,” he said.

The authority also plans to significantly expand the use of surveillance cameras at public parks and beaches and integrate them with the national security CCTV network to “strengthen public safety, support law enforcement efforts and deter misconduct.”

Karen Brown, of the RM Bailey Park Association, welcomed the proposed surveillance measures but said she would reserve judgment until they are implemented.

“Surveillance cameras will be great,” she said. “But when I see it done, then I will say indeed it’s great.”

Ms Brown also said she would welcome the opportunity for greater engagement with the authority.

The Authority, according to Mr Strachan is also moving to digitize many of its public-facing services. He announced plans for a complete redesign of the authority’s website and the migration of permit applications and payments to online platforms.

“Bahamians will no longer have to physically present themselves to submit an application,” he said.

He added that payments currently handled over the counter will also be processed digitally.

The Authority also plans to introduce electronic permits for vendors, event organizers, billboard operators, concessionaires and other users of public spaces. Under the system, permit holders will be able to access permits electronically through smartphones, tablets and computers, while inspectors will be able to verify permits using unique identifying information. Mr Strachan said the initiative would reduce administrative burdens, improve customer service and strengthen compliance.

Ms Brown welcomed the move, noting that businesses are already becoming accustomed to digital government services.

“Everything is digital now,” she said. “Business licenses has gone digital. We’re used to doing that because we do it for the business license, so it’s not a problem.

However, she stressed that efficiency would be critical.

“As long as they are approving it on time, we shouldn’t have a challenge,” Ms Brown said, noting that permit processing delays can affect vendors’ ability to secure related approvals from police.

Mr Strachan also announced an ambitious restoration and beautification programme aimed at revitalizing public parks across New Providence. The Authority’s initial goal is to restore and upgrade at least five parks every quarter, beginning with coastal, urban and densely populated areas. The programme will focus on landscaping, infrastructure upgrades, safety enhancements, accessibility improvements and recreational facilities.

“The Bahamian people deserve to see tangible, visible evidence of how public resources are being invested in their communities,” Mr Strachan said.

Ms Brown hopes RM Bailey Park, which she said has seen little government investment over the past two decades, will be included in the plans laid out by Mr Strachan.

Ms Brown, however, noted that a truckload of fill was recently delivered to address persistent flooding issues at the park but said it remains unclear whether broader upgrades are planned.

“I’ve been fighting for this for several years,” she said. “I am praying that RM Bailey Park is one of the parks that they are considering to upgrade.”

She also urged the Authority to consult vendors and community stakeholders before beginning any major restoration work to minimize disruptions during peak activity periods.

“I’m hoping that we could meet, or they will meet with us and let us all plan the way forward,” Ms Brown said. “But I will be happy if they will start the process because it’s one of the things we’ve been fighting for, for years.”