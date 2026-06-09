Thompson: Nassau set for summer of power outages

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

NASSAU could see a summer filled with power outages, according to MP for East Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson.

Following a series of outages in numerous New Providence communities over recent weeks and an island-wide blackout in Cat Island during the Labour Day weekend that disrupted the annual Rake and Scrape Festival, he said the growing number of outages represents what he said is the government’s broken promise.

“Madam Speaker, the government promised relief. Instead, it delivered more pressure,” Mr Thompson said.

He argued that while the Progressive Liberal Party pledged lower electricity rates and improved reliability in 2021, many Bahamians have instead faced escalating energy bills.

“Some electricity bills get higher and higher,” he said. “Many cut back on groceries and sacrificed necessities. Businesses faced higher energy costs passed on to consumers. Where was the promised relief? The reality is more pain.”

Mr Thompson also pointed to years of power disruptions throughout the Family Islands.

“Residents in Eleuthera, Abaco, Andros and other Family Islands endured years of crippling blackouts that disrupted homes, businesses and daily life,” he said.

He said recent outages in New Providence suggest the country’s largest population may be facing another challenging summer.

“Nassau appears to be heading for yet another summer of outages, with BPL making a recent statement blaming equipment failures, underground cable faults and an early summer heat wave,” he said.

“Bahamians have every right to demand answers. These explanations do not sound like solutions, but they sound more like excuses.”

The criticism comes as concerns grow over the readiness of the country’s electricity infrastructure at the start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season and during what is traditionally the highest-demand period of the year.

Senator Arinthia Komolafe, in a social media statement, highlighted the scope of recent outages, listing affected communities including Fort Charlotte, Carmichael West, Bacardi Road, Carmichael Village, Big Pond, Fire Trail, Golden Isles Road, Victoria Gardens, Excellence Estates, Southern Breeze, Munnings Road, Emerald Gardens, Killarney Shores, Paradise Island, Blair Estates, East Hill, Downtown Nassau, Charlotteville, Love Estates, Airport Industrial Park, Old Fort Bay and Compass Point.

“The recent power outages across the country are bordering on the ridiculous,” she wrote.

According to Ms Komolafe, outages are creating significant inconvenience for households while also damaging appliances and disrupting commercial activity.

“Business owners have also been lamenting the negative impact these power issues have been having on their businesses and customers,” she said.

The senator questioned whether promised upgrades under the government’s energy reform programme have been completed and whether they will be sufficient to prevent further disruptions during the peak summer months.

“It is well known that demand rises in the hot summer months, hence, BPL and BGC should have been prepared,” she said. “After all, this is what the government promised with its energy reform plan.”

She also referenced a recent Inter-American Development Bank report that found Bahamian households spend five times more on electricity annually than the Latin American and Caribbean average.

In addition to concerns over reliability and costs, Ms Komolafe raised questions regarding the ownership and governance structure of Bahamas Grid Company, arguing that Bahamians still lack clarity on several aspects of the transaction.

“Bahamians still don’t know who the private investors that own 60 percent of BGC are,” she said.

“In the meantime, Bahamians simply need BPL and BGC to get their act together real quick. Otherwise it’s going to be a long and hot summer for us all.”

The economic consequences of unreliable electricity service were brought into sharp focus over the Labour Day weekend when an island-wide blackout struck Cat Island during the final night of the annual Rake and Scrape Festival.

According to Bahamas Power & Light, the Cat Island outage resulted from a generation shortfall involving problems with the CI1 generation unit’s turbocharger and the CI2 breaker. The utility implemented rotational load shedding while repairs were completed and later restored service across the island.

Mr Thompson argued that after nearly five years in office and a successful re-election campaign, the government must now be judged on results rather than promises.

“The government has now completed a full term in office, and they have been re-elected,” he said. “You have had more than enough time to fix these problems.

“Bahamians, they want to know when it’s going to be fixed. They don’t want any more talk, they don’t want any more excuses. Fix the problem.”