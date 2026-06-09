Track and field fraternity mourning death of former sprinter/coach Patricia Elaine Thompson

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Track and Field Fraternity has lost another multi-talented pioneer in Patricia Elaine Thompson.

Thompson, a former sprinter, coach and Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations' executive, passed away yesterday.

Known for her fast start, Thompson was once considered the fastest female at Eastern Secondary. She eventually joined the Pioneers Track Club where she continued to excel on the national stage, along with Gail North, Christine Jones and Althea Rolle.

The quartet went on to represent The Bahamas in the women's 4 x 100 metre relay at the 1962 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games where they finished in fifth place. They set the trail for the success of the ‘Golden Girls’ that followed in 1999-2000.

When she was done competing, Thompson ventured into coaching where she helped to make the AF Adderley Tigers and the SC McPherson Sharks both sporting prowess when both the public and private schools competed together.

She also became an executive of the BAAA and later went on to serve as either a coach or manager of several teams at various international meets, including the CARIFTA Games and was a chaperone of the Olympic team that competed in Montreal, Canada, in 1976.

Condolences continued to pour in for Thompson, who left her mark on the sport of track and field.

In preparation for the inaugural gala awards reception, Renee Pargo wrote the following as a tribute to Thompson:

Elaine Thompson is a graduate of Eastern Senior School, a former member of St Matthews Church Sporting Club and competitor for both institutions as a short sprinter.

Thompson was among the first of four female competitors from the country to participate in an international track and field competition, having competed at the Senior CAC Games in Kingson, Jamaica, in 1962. She specialised in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Thompson obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics, with a minor in physical education from Florida Memorial College. She also completed a Diploma in Education from the University of the West Indies and spent 44 years as an educator, primarily at AF Adderley Senior High School, with the last 10 years of service at SC McPherson.

This trailblazer served as chaperone of the 1976 Montreal Olympic Team, which consisted of a sole female athlete (Shonel Ferguson). She would go on to travel extensively while serving as chaperone and national team manager at every major regional and world competition in which The Bahamas participated.

Of particular note, she served as team manager for the inaugural World Championships in Helsinki, Finland, and chaperone of the 1984 and 1988 Olympic teams.

As a BAAA council member for more than 20 years, Thompson acknowledges her coaches, the late Henry Crawford and Deanza Burrows.

According to Rolando 'Lonnie' Greene, now the head coach at the University of Kentucky, Thompson served as his coach during his tenure at AF Adderley when he competed in the sprints.

"We lost a good one and heaven gained an angel. She will be missed," he said. "It always amazes me how things like this hits us so seriously.

"But we never stay in touch the way we should. I guess we need to learn from things like these and improve upon our connection with one another. I gat to be better."

Sprinter Andrew Tynes, who is now coaching here at home, said she recalled travelling on many national teams with Thompson as the manager.

"But the one that stood out was in 1990 on our Junior World Team. She had to take care of us for three weeks," Tynes said. "We went on a training camp in Florida and two weeks later flew off to Belgrade where the Junior Worlds was held.

"She was always that mother figure and that nurturing person you could go to. She was a very pleasant person you could go to. May she forever rest in peace."

And Bernard Newbold, who has emerged as one of the next personalities to carry on the administrative work of the BAAA, said he cherished the memories of working with Thompson when she was in charge of the accommodations when The Bahamas hosted CARIFTA and the Central American and Caribbean Championships.

"I also had the pleasure of working with her when she was at SC McPherson during many of the high school championships," he said. "A very calm and pleasant person."

But two former athletes summed it up best. Long jumper Jackie Edwards said Thompson was a "wonderful, kind person. She will be missed."

And versatile Linda Woodside added that "Elaine was one of a kind."