‘Cleare must resign’ over sexist remarks

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Myles LaRoda publicly rebuked Correctional Services Commissioner Doan Cleare yesterday and promised further scrutiny of his department after the commissioner said female recruits could be fired more quickly than men, triggering calls for his resignation and an investigation into whether the prison system applies different standards based on gender.

Mr LaRoda, in a rare public rebuke of a senior public official, told the House of Assembly he summoned Commissioner Cleare to his office after learning of remarks concerning the “discriminatory treatment” of male and female recruits.

He said Commissioner Cleare had written apologising to the permanent secretary and the minister.

The comments provoked widespread anger and condemnation, with Women United president and former senator Lisa Bostwick-Dean calling on Commissioner Clear to resign.

Killarney MP Michela Barnett-Ellis called the commissioner’s comments “deeply concerning” and asked Mr LaRoda in Parliament to investigate whether his comments reflected how prison officers have been disciplined or terminated. Former Opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner said she was “appalled” by the comments and called on him to retract them.

The controversy erupted after the commissioner warned recent female recruits that one misstep could cost them their jobs, while saying he would try to “massage” struggling male recruits into line because qualified men are in short supply.

Commissioner Cleare made the remarks on Monday during the signing-on ceremony for the 81-person Squad A cohort, saying the department had fallen short of its recruitment target despite nationwide searches for qualified applicants.

During the House of Assembly’s evening session, Mr LaRoda said he “strongly” disapproved of Mr Cleare’s words.

“We strongly disagree with those words that was used and that there's no place in our country where a leader could feel comfortable in saying that females, in particular, would be treated differently from males, especially when it comes to institutions that have been dominated by males,” he said.

He said the permanent secretary will meet the commissioner this week to discuss the matter further.

Mr LaRoda said Commissioner Cleare told him the comments were made ‘jokingly,’ but he said he reminded the commissioner that his position carries weight.

“He told me that his conversation was made in a jovial conversation with his recruits,” he said. “I told them, notwithstanding that, that his position carries a lot of weight, that there are females in his institution and there are other females in any institution in The Bahamas, in the country, that should not be subjected to those type of words, even if it was said in jest or just jokingly. I told him that there is no place for that.”

Mr LaRoda pointed to women holding senior public offices, noting that every woman MP on the government side is a substantive Cabinet minister and that the Speaker of the House is a woman.

He also noted that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is led by a woman commissioner, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has a woman deputy commodore, and three assistant commissioners recommended by Commissioner Cleare are women.

Mr LaRoda said he would meet Commissioner Cleare and the permanent secretary to ensure the concerns she raised are examined.

In her statement, Mrs Barnett-Ellis said women should not face a higher standard because there are more female applicants, and men should not receive more lenient treatment because there are fewer male recruits.

She pointed to Section 6 of the Employment Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, saying employment decisions should be based on conduct, competence and performance.

Mrs Bostwick-Dean said the organisation shared Commissioner Cleare’s concern about the declining number of qualified men entering fields such as law enforcement, education, nursing and the trades, but said the way he expressed that concern was inappropriate.

She called his comments “discriminatory”, “demeaning”, and “wholly unbefitting” of a senior public official.

“Given that he has publicly declared that he will apply a different — more forgiving — standard to male recruits while reserving a zero-tolerance approach for women, he has demonstrated that he can no longer lead a mixed-gender squad with impartiality,” she said.

“He has openly admitted to an intent to discriminate, which not only erodes the trust and morale of the women under his command but also exposes the Department of Corrections to substantial legal liability for wrongful dismissal.”

Women United also pointed to Commissioner Cleare’s remarks that the department originally planned a recruit class of 70 men and 30 women, but later adjusted the ratio to 60 men and 40 women after his hands were “twisted and chopped”.

“Under these circumstances, Commissioner Cleare can no longer command the confidence of the women he is meant to lead, and we therefore call for his resignation,” she said. “We also call for an investigation into the department’s recruitment process and policies.”

Mrs Bostwick-Dean said Commissioner Cleare’s comments reinforced a double standard that would hold women to a harsher standard than men.

“His statement institutionalises a double standard that devalues the achievements of women and sends a dangerous message that competence matters less than gender,” she said.

“This double standard is unacceptable. It is deeply insulting to the hard-working women who have earned their places, and it patronises men by suggesting they cannot meet the same high standards of discipline and capability required to serve our nation. We, the mothers, sisters, grandmothers, aunts and nieces of those men know and expect better.”

Ms Butler-Turner said she was “appalled” by Commissioner Cleare’s comments and called on him to retract them.

“In 2026, Bahamian women should not be told they are held to a harsher standard than their male counterparts,” she told The Tribune. “Our suffragettes fought generations for equality, and the laws of our Bahamas guarantee equality for all citizens in the workplace. There must be one standard of discipline, one standard of accountability, and one standard of opportunity.”

“This is not a minor management misstep. It is a direct affront to the legacy of Bahamian women who secured our right to vote and to equal treatment. Commissioner Cleare’s comments are out of step with Bahamian values and our employment laws.

“The commissioner must immediately retract these statements and publicly affirm that every officer, male or female, will be held to the same standard without exception. If he fails to do so, then appropriate action must be taken. Our daughters, our officers, and our country deserve leadership that reflects fairness and equality. The rules cannot change based on gender.”

Activist Alicia Wallace warned that Mr Cleare’s comments could undermine efforts to expand opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated fields. She said it would be helpful for Commissioner Cleare to explain his concerns about the department's ratio of women to men.

“It is important that recruiters and the general public understand the root causes and aim to address them rather than acting out of frustration and without an evidence base,” Ms Wallace said.