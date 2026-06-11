GB regatta racing to return with help of govt $1.8m sailing funding

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama's business community has welcomed the Government's plans to bring regatta racing back to the island but warned that accommodation shortages and air access challenges must be addressed if the event is to reach its full economic potential.

Ralph Hepburn, president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, said the return of the event should generate increased visitor traffic and spending, but cautioned that the island's tourism infrastructure remains constrained.

"First, we need to ensure there is adequate accommodation and access," Mr Hepburn told Tribune Business.

"We want the event to be well executed; it cannot simply be a cut-and-paste exercise."

His comments came after Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg revealed during his Budget contribution that the Government has allocated $1.802m to support the reintroduction of regatta racing in Grand Bahama and the continued development of sailing events throughout The Bahamas.

Mr Bowleg said the funding will support youth development, training opportunities, educational programmes and stakeholder engagement while helping preserve Bahamian sailing traditions.

He told Parliament: "To support that vision, this year's budget includes a new line item - Contribution: New Providence and Family Island Regatta - with an allocation of $1.802 million.”

“This investment will support the reintroduction of regatta in Grand Bahama and the continued development and promotion of sailing and regatta throughout The Bahamas, while strengthening youth development, training opportunities, educational programs, stakeholder engagement, and the preservation of the traditions that make Bahamian sailing unique."

Mr Hepburn said the event has the potential to attract participants and visitors from across the country.

"One of the positives is that it will bring people from the Family Islands who participate in regattas and own boats," he said. "That's additional economic activity and additional visitors coming to Grand Bahama."

However, he argued that accommodation capacity remains a concern.

"We would love to welcome people to Grand Bahama to participate in this event," Mr Hepburn said. "My only concern is ensuring there are enough hotel rooms and places for visitors to stay, as well as adequate air access to the island."

The chamber chief pointed to the island's reduced room inventory since the closure of the Grand Lucayan resort, which for years served as Grand Bahama's largest tourism property.

"Right now, we have Pelican Bay, which is more of a business hotel than a leisure resort," he said. "We have other properties that are good, accommodating hotels, but when you compare them to the scale of what the Grand Lucayan once offered, there is still a gap.

"We need room inventory that can accommodate all levels of the international market."

Mr Hepburn said vacation rental properties can help fill part of the accommodation shortfall but are not a complete substitute for traditional hotels.

"Airbnb is a good substitute, but there are going to be visitors who do not want that experience," he said.

"Hotels provide a different level of service. Guests can focus on the event rather than worrying about grocery shopping, stocking a property or taking care of themselves.

"When people come for an event like this, they want a room where they can simply check in and out without having to worry about those things.

"I'm not knocking Airbnb, but there needs to be more accommodation options available."

The return of regatta racing forms part of the Government's broader effort to expand and strengthen sailing events throughout The Bahamas.

According to Mr Bowleg, more than $2.3m was provided for 15 regattas across New Providence and the Family Islands last year, with the events generating economic activity for vendors, transportation providers, hospitality operators and small businesses.

Mr Hepburn said Grand Bahama businesses are eager to benefit from similar opportunities but stressed that long-standing concerns over hotel capacity and transportation access remain central to the island's ability to attract and accommodate larger events.