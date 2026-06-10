House Speaker calls US drug claims 'frivolous' and 'malicious' gossip

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HOUSE Speaker Patricia Deveaux yesterday blocked efforts to table documents tied to explosive US court allegations about an unnamed Bahamian politician, dismissing the claims as “frivolous” and “malicious” gossip as the opposition accused the government of staying silent on a matter that could damage Parliament’s reputation.

The interaction erupted during the budget debate after Opposition Leader Michael Pintard questioned why no statement had been made in the House of Assembly about allegations contained in a US court filing involving a figure referred to as ‘politician one.’

The filing alleges that an unnamed Bahamian politician met an undercover DEA source and a pilot inside a Parliament building in October 2024 to discuss a cocaine shipment reportedly worth $30m.

The politician is the same unnamed figure referenced in a November 2024 indictment issued by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Mr Pintard said the matter was too serious for Parliament to ignore.

“We found it absolutely strange,” he said, “that something of that magnitude that could affect the reputation, not just of the Parliament, but by extension the country, it warranted a discussion, it warranted at least a statement, and the fact that it hasn't been done has moved us now to raise that question, at what point will a matter of that magnitude be addressed?”

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell opposed any attempt to raise the matter in Parliament, arguing that the House was not the proper forum.

He referred to last week’s decision by FNM members to wear name tags reading “I’m not politician one”, suggesting the move may have been based on an “untested document” from a foreign source.

He accused opposition members of trying to introduce the matter into a formal parliamentary setting.

“We would oppose any such reference,” he said. “It is untested. It is prejudicial, and it holds no place in this Parliament. And if you want to engage in public gossip, that's your business.”

Speaker Deveaux, the MP for Bamboo Town, sided against tabling the documents, drawing a line between Parliament’s legislative role and the work of law enforcement.

She said Parliament is where lawmakers debate and pass laws, while criminal allegations should be taken to police.

“Here is where we debate, and we pass legislations and laws for the betterment of people,” she said. “I have Bamboo Town to care for, okay, and while I care about what goes on in the country, I am not allowing frivolous gossip or malicious gossip that they said happened in the Parliament.

“Of course, I care if it happened in the Parliament, but where are the facts? Where's the truth behind it?”

She said opposition members should take evidence to the police and return to Parliament after the process is complete.

Notably, the allegations did not appear in an obscure legal filing. They were made in a case in the Southern District of New York, one of the United States’ most prominent federal jurisdictions, whose prosecutors have long pursued major financial crime, organised crime, public corruption and international narcotics cases.

Although an indictment is not proof, federal criminal cases rarely end in acquittal. Pew Research Center, citing federal judiciary data, found that fewer than one percent of defendants in federal criminal cases were acquitted at trial in fiscal year 2022, with most convictions secured through guilty pleas.

Speaker Deveaux said she would address the matter if evidence is presented, but said she would not entertain “gossip.”

She said her focus is on safeguarding Bahamians and making an impact.

“That's what I'm concerned about and so my thing about who's MP-one, well, if y’all didn't know, I carry the name MP-one on my plate, so I'm not politician one but I am MP-one so I hope y’all ain’t talking about me,” she added.

“So, if y’all have any information that we can put to rest this gossip, take it to Central Police Station, or we will have you escorted, and you could sit with the Commissioner of Police.”