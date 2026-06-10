MPs appointed to nine House of Assembly committees

MEMBERS of Parliament were yesterday appointed to nine House of Assembly committees, while the Budget and Management Committee and the Parliamentary Service Commission remain outstanding.

The appointments were announced during yesterday's proceedings in the House of Assembly, with Leader of Opposition Business Adrian White later noting that the Budget and Management Committee had not yet been appointed.

Mr White also said the Parliamentary Service Commission was not constituted because the government had not yet submitted its nominees to House Speaker Patricia Deveaux.

The Public Accounts Committee will comprise Marco City MP Michael Pintard, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, Killarney MP Michela Barnett-Ellis, Nassau Village MP Jamal Strachan and West Grand Bahama MP Kingsley Smith.

The Committee on Privilege will consist of Centreville MP Jomo Campbell, Marathon MP Lisa Rahming, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, St Anne’s MP Adrian White and Mrs Barnett-Ellis.

Members appointed to the Inter-Parliamentary Union Committee are Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle, Carmichael MP Keith Bell, Elizabeth MP JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Mr Pintard and Mr White.

The House Rules Committee will comprise Pinewood MP Myles Laroda, Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell, South and Central Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting, Mr White and Long Island MP Andre Rollins.

The Library Committee will consist of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish, South and Central Abaco MP Bradley Fox Jr, Mangrove Cay, Central and South Andros MP Leon Lundy, Mr White and Central Grand Bahama MP Frazette Gibson.

Members appointed to the Broadcasting Committee are Mount Moriah MP McKell Bonaby, North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty, Mr Laroda, Freetown MP Lincoln Deal and MICAL MP J Leo Ferguson.

The Statutory Instruments Committee will comprise Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice, Garden Hills MP Mario Bowleg, Pineridge MP Ginger Moxey, Mr Rollins and Mr Ferguson.

The Human Rights Committee will consist of Mrs Hanna-Martin, Mrs Miller-Brice, Golden Isles MP Darron Pickstock, Mr Thompson and Mrs Barnett-Ellis.

Meanwhile, the Public Treasury Committee will comprise Mr Smith, Mr Strachan, Mr Petty, Mr Pintard and Mr Thompson.

Several MPs were appointed to multiple committees. Mr White was named to the Privilege, Inter-Parliamentary Union, House Rules and Library committees, while Mr Pintard will serve on the Public Accounts, Public Treasury and Inter-Parliamentary Union committees. Mr Thompson will sit on the Public Accounts, Public Treasury and Human Rights committees, and Mrs Barnett-Ellis was appointed to the Public Accounts, Privilege and Human Rights committees.