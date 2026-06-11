By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas has been named one of the best places in the Caribbean to buy a home by Travel & Leisure, with Bahamian real estate broker Timothy Smith selected as one of only a handful of experts consulted for the publication’s assessment of the regional property market.

The internationally recognised travel magazine, which reaches more than 4.8 million readers, recently included The Bahamas among its nine best destinations in the Caribbean for purchasing a home.

“If you want a second home that’s easily accessible from the East Coast, look no further than The Bahamas,” the publication advised after interviewing leading real estate professionals across the region.

Mr Smith, a partner at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas, was the only Bahamian among the experts featured. His sales performance has placed him among the top one percent of agents in the Better Homes and Gardens network on four occasions, ranking him among the top 120 agents out of approximately 120,000 worldwide.

According to Mr Smith, The Bahamas’ appeal stems from a combination of natural beauty and strategic location.

“The Bahamas is very desirable due to its natural beauty and geographic location. Its close proximity to the United States and numerous direct flights into the country’s international airport create high demand from real estate buyers worldwide,” Mr Smith told the magazine.

That assessment was echoed by Jeremy Hurst, president of IRG International who noted that The Bahamas “offers a diverse range of property options, from turnkey marina residences in Nassau to ultra-private estates across the Exumas,” while also providing “established residency pathways linked to real estate investment.”

Both experts pointed to strong demand in the market, a trend that continues to attract international buyers seeking second homes and investment opportunities.

Mario Carey, founder of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas⁠, said the firm was particularly proud to see Smith selected as one of the publication’s expert sources.

“There are thousands of real estate professionals in the region, so when Travel & Leisure wanted to do a story on the best places to buy a home and they chose Tim Smith as one of three experts to provide insight out of all those thousands in the field, it was a moment of extreme pride for all of us at the firm,” Mr Carey said.

Mr Smith joined the company in 2016 and rose quickly through the ranks, becoming a top producer within three years before being named a partner in 2021.

He attributes his success to a strong support team, while Mr Carey credits Mr Smith’s work ethic and commitment to analyzing market trends.

In comments to Travel & Leisure, Mr Smith said buyers evaluating Caribbean destinations often consider several key factors beyond scenery and lifestyle.

“When choosing an island to buy a home in the Caribbean, I think there are a lot of factors that come into consideration,” he said. “Some of these factors include the availability of international airports and direct flights from large cities. Other factors include desirable weather, a stable government, a robust real estate market, and a common time zone with major business regions.”

Alongside The Bahamas, other destinations highlighted by the magazine included Nevis, Saint Bart’s and Saint Lucia.