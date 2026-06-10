Two men face assault charges over viral Moore’s Island slapping video

TWO Abaco men have been charged after a viral video showed a man being held by his shirt and slapped at least 19 times as bystanders watched, laughed and, in one case, tried unsuccessfully to stop the attack.

Police said the men, ages 64 and 40, were arrested, charged with assault and granted police bail after the complainant reported that he was repeatedly attacked on Moore’s Island on Friday.

They are expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court in Marsh Harbour at 10am on Wednesday.

The police update came after the video spread across social media, drawing outrage from viewers who condemned the attackers and the person who recorded the assault while laughing.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 2pm on Front Street, Hard Bargain, Moore’s Island.

According to police, the complainant approached a man known to him to apologise for allegedly spreading false information about an affair.

Police said the man and another male became aggravated and repeatedly assaulted him.

The video showed one man gripping the victim by his shirt while slapping him across the head again and again. Another man joined in, slapping the victim and punching him once in the stomach.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 50s, did not appear to fight back or resist.

At least ten men appeared to be gathered in the area. One man tried to stop the assault, but the attackers continued.

The person recording the video laughed hysterically throughout the clip, while other bystanders could also be heard laughing.

The complainant later went to police, reporting that both men struck him multiple times about the body.

The video sparked fierce criticism on social media.

One commenter wrote: “Public embarrassment is not a laughing matter!!!!!!!!! You slapping up big man”

Another called the attackers “big cowards ganging up on that man.”

Another criticised the person filming the incident, saying: “Nothing about this video is funny, they are cowards and none of them looks tough”.