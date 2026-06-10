US Coast Guard ends search for missing American woman

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE United States Coast Guard has ended its search mission in The Bahamas for missing American woman Lynette Hooker, but the investigation remains open after US authorities took custody of the Hookers’ dinghy for forensic testing.

The Coast Guard said its mission concluded on Friday after search teams examined newly identified areas of interest in Abaco using divers, remotely operated underwater vehicles, unmanned aerial systems and a cadaver dog.

Hooker disappeared in April during a boat trip with her husband.

“During the mission, the Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) also conducted a custody transfer of the Hookers’ dinghy from Bahamian authorities to the United States for further forensic examination,” the statement read.

“The Coast Guard's efforts were supported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and K-9 Maggie from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.”

“Coast Guard units included the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105), home ported in Miami, Florida, and Coast Guard divers.”

A US Coast Guard dive team arrived in Abaco on June 3 to search for Hooker.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service, the Coast Guard’s federal law enforcement and criminal investigative agency, is leading the US investigation, which remains open.

The agency investigates offences including fraud, corruption, cybercrime, murder, drug trafficking, serious crimes involving Coast Guard personnel and other violations of federal law connected to the Coast Guard’s work.

CGIS agents work with domestic and international law enforcement partners to collect evidence, conduct interviews, execute search warrants, make arrests and support prosecutions.

The agency said anyone with information about Hooker’s disappearance, or any other crime within its jurisdiction, should submit a report through the CGIS Tips app.

The search ended amid heightened scrutiny of the case.

ABC News reported that a US official said GPS data recovered from Mr Hooker’s devices does not match the account he gave investigators.

CBS News reported that the case is being investigated as a "possible foreign murder of a US national", citing a US official.