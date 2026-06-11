‘Ain’t nothing got me scared’: MP hits back at FNM attacks

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

JoBeth Coleby-Davis forcefully defended her character in the House of Assembly yesterday, telling opposition members that “ain’t nothing got me scared” after they heckled her over a controversial US court indictment.

Mrs Coleby-Davis was making her contribution to the budget debate when opposition members made remarks from their seats about the indictment.

She has not been named in any US court filings.

She said opposition attacks on her character were not new, arguing that similar blows were levelled against her during her first term before voters in Elizabeth returned her to office.

“These some of the blows they throw last term,” she said, “and the Bahamian people in Elizabeth even more voted for me.”

“I beat their chairman by over 300 when I was not known. I beat their chairman when I was not known and for four and half years, they throw blows, lies, all kind of things on my character, but I know the God I serve.”

She said she weathered those attacks through faith and prevailed at the polls.

Mrs Coleby-Davis also challenged the FNM to field whoever it wants against her in the next general election.

“Ain’t nothing for me to be scared,” she said in response to remarks from the opposition.

The indictment controversy has dominated parts of this year’s budget debate, with opposition members repeatedly demanding greater transparency and urgency.



