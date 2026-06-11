Colina donates talking watches to honour roll students

COLINA Insurance Limited donated talking watches to honour roll students at the Erin H Gilmour School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The company said it presented the watches during the school’s honour roll ceremony on May 28 at the Salvation Army Nassau Citadel Corps on Mackey Street.

Talking watches audibly announce the time, date and day of the week at the press of a button and are used by people with visual impairments.

“We love giving back and helping our community, and we hope that these talking watches will keep the students on time,” said Maxine Seymour, director of corporate communications at Colina Insurance Limited, during the ceremony.

The ceremony was held under the theme: “From the Classroom to the Road: A Junkanoo Rake n’ Scrape Celebration of Excellence”.

Quintino Barr, who earned a 3.83 grade point average, Kamall Forbes, who earned a 3.67 GPA, and Khemar Davis, who earned a 3.53 GPA, were named to the Principal’s List.

Aaron Brown, who earned a 3.45 GPA, Kylan Cartwright, who earned a 3.38 GPA, Kaliah Taylor, who earned a 3.29 GPA, and Macken Louis, who earned a 3.20 GPA, were named to the Honour Roll.

Colina said the donation is part of its ongoing relationship with the school. The company previously donated mobile phones to students during another honour roll assembly.

Last summer, Colina team members also organised activities for students, including weekly field trips to the Adventure Learning Centre, TERN Art Gallery at Island House and Fusion Superplex.