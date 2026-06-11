Man gets bail after pointing gun at cop

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of having a gun and making threats to kill near a numbers house on Prince Charles Drive last weekend.

Prosecutors allege Kesnor Lexidor, 37, threatened to kill Stephenardo Rolle around 5am on June 6.

An off-duty officer reportedly received information about an armed suspect near A-Sure Win.

The officer tried to stop Lexidor, but he allegedly continued walking away quickly through the parking lot.

Lexidor allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer drew his own weapon and ordered Lexidor to drop the gun and surrender.

As Lexidor allegedly tried to flee behind a vehicle, the officer pursued him. During the chase, Lexidor allegedly discarded a silver Amadeo .38 pistol loaded with four rounds.

The weapon was recovered after his arrest.

Lexidor pleaded not guilty to threats of death, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing Lexidor’s previous firearm conviction.

Lexidor was granted $10,000 bail with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm and will be fitted with a monitoring device.

He was warned not to interfere with witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

Lexidor returns for trial on October 19.

In 2019, the Court of Appeal quashed Lexidor’s manslaughter conviction in connection with the 2009 shooting death of Tamar Morley.

Lexidor had been convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Alex Dorsett represented the accused.