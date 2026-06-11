Prison Commissioner apologises 'to the women of The Bahamas'

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRISON Commissioner Doan Cleare apologised to “the women of The Bahamas” yesterday for remarks that triggered a public rebuke from National Security Minister Myles LaRoda and calls for his resignation after he suggested female correctional recruits could be dismissed more quickly than men.

Mr Cleare said his comments were "inappropriate and caused offence" after widespread criticism of remarks he made during a signing-on ceremony for the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ 81st recruit cohort.

The controversy erupted after Mr Cleare suggested female recruits would be dismissed after a single mistake, while male recruits would receive more leniency because qualified men are harder to recruit.

Mr LaRoda rebuked the commissioner in the House of Assembly, saying he summoned Mr Cleare to his office and that the commissioner had written to apologise to the permanent secretary and the minister.

Mr Cleare said in his apology that his remarks “were never intended to demean, disrespect, or discriminate against women”, but accepted responsibility for the effect of his words.

“As a public servant, I have always held women in the highest regard and deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions to public service, nation-building, and the advancement of our society,” Mr Cleare said in the letter.

He said he had worked with “outstanding” women throughout his career and respected their “professionalism, leadership and commitment”.

He acknowledged that his remarks did not reflect the values, standards and principles of the Ministry of National Security, the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services or the government of The Bahamas.

Mr Cleare said he regretted the lapse in judgement and recognised that, as a leader and public servant, he is expected to communicate with professionalism, respect and sensitivity at all times.

“I offer my profound and heartfelt apology,” he said. “I sincerely regret the offence my remarks caused and acknowledge the disappointment and concern they may have occasioned.”

The apology came after Women United president and former senator Lisa Bostwick-Dean called on Mr Cleare to resign. Former Opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner also said she was “appalled” by the comments and called on him to retract them.

Killarney MP Michela Barnett-Ellis called the commissioner’s comments “deeply concerning” and asked Mr LaRoda in Parliament to investigate whether his comments reflected how prison officers have been disciplined or terminated.

Mr LaRoda said the permanent secretary will meet the commissioner this week to discuss the matter further.

He said Mr Cleare told him the comments were made ‘jokingly,’ but Mr LaRoda said he reminded him that his position carries weight.