Tariff fears trigger fisheries action team

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has established a special task force to address potential US tariffs on Bahamian seafood exports, as growing concerns mount over the impact it could have on the country’s lucrative spiny lobster industry.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said the government has moved proactively to create a task force led by Chief Consultant Gregory Bethel to address potential threats to marine exports arising from ongoing international trade discussions and proposed US tariffs.

“We are also monitoring international developments affecting fisheries with global trade discussions around tariffs and market access,” Mr Campbell said.

The move comes as Bahamian fisheries stakeholders warn that proposed US tariffs could significantly undermine the competitiveness of the country’s seafood exports, particularly spiny lobster, one of The Bahamas’ most valuable exports.

Recent Tribune Business articles highlighted industry concerns over a proposed 12.5 percent tariff that could be imposed on Bahamian exports to the United States. Industry representatives have warned that such a measure would place Bahamian lobster at a competitive disadvantage and threaten a sector that generates a significant revenue annually.

Mr Campbell stressed that the ministry has already engaged key stakeholders and is maintaining close communication with the fishing industry as it monitors the situation. He added that Mr Bethel has been meeting continuously with industry representatives as officials work to safeguard market access for Bahamian fishermen.

“We’ve met with relevant stakeholders,” he said. “The market is an ever-evolving market, and we have to always stay flexible and stay on the move.”

Mr Campbell said the government’s response extends beyond trade discussions and includes broader efforts to strengthen the fisheries sector through enhanced enforcement and regulatory reforms.

“That also involves a wide range of initiatives that we are rolling out: tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, poaching, etcetera, and also bringing into effect fishing regulations to help to tighten and strengthen up all of the ambits that concern the fishing industry,” he said.

Mr Campbell described the spiny lobster fishery as the country’s largest fishery, employing thousands of Bahamians and serving as one of the nation’s most significant edible export industries.

“This is especially important because the spiny lobster fishery is our largest fishery,” he said. “It employs thousands of Bahamians and remains one of the country’s most significant edible export commodities.”

The minister’s comments came as he outlined broader efforts by the Department of Marine Resources to strengthen fisheries management and enforcement. He pointed to major operations, including Red Dawn I and II and the more recent Operation Dragnet, which resulted in significant seizures and enforcement actions against illegal fishing activities.

“The Bahamas is serious about protecting its marine resource sector,” Mr Campbell said.

He noted that Operation Dragnet involved collaboration among the Department of Marine Resources, WildAid, The Nature Conservancy, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Customs, Immigration and other agencies, resulting in the seizure of a 65-foot sport fishing vessel, illegal fishing equipment, illegally caught fish, drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

“Madam Speaker, this is not only a fisheries matter,” he said. “It is a border protection matter, and it is also a national security matter. It is economic justice for Bahamian fishermen who follow the law and depend on these resources for their livelihoods.”

While acknowledging concerns surrounding the tariff threat, the minister sought to reassure industry stakeholders that the government is taking a measured approach.

“Anytime there’s a threat to our local industry, there’s always a concern,” he said. “But concern doesn’t automatically mean panic. It means a steady, smooth, cool hand. It means consultation. It means getting the necessary data and finding the opportunities.”

He added: “In every problem, there’s always an opportunity for success, and that is what the Ministry and the Department of Marine Resources are seeking to find on behalf of Bahamian fishermen.”