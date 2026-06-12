20-year-old man accused of threatening two with handgun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of threatening the lives of two people with a gun on Faith Avenue earlier this month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Akeem Thompson, 20, endangered the lives of Lau’Kai Roberts and Robenson Philogene with a handgun in Cyclops Estate on June 3.

Later that same day and at the same place, Thompson was allegedly found with a black Glock 17 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea to two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The accused was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Thompson was also informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on September 20.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case. Dr K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.