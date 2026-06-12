Acklins man placed on probation for attacking two of his cousins

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who attacked two of his cousins in Acklins after what he claimed was an election day of drinking which turned physical was placed on probation yesterday.

Dominic Anderson, 30, struck and injured Stevonia Rose in their yard in Salina Point, Acklins, on May 12. He also assaulted Steven Rose and threatened to kill him the same day.

Anderson pleaded guilty to assault, threats of death and causing harm before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

After sincerely apologising for his actions, Anderson said he and his relatives had been engaged in a heated conversation about politics that escalated into violence.

He claimed they had all been drinking that day.

Magistrate Allen admonished Anderson for his actions and urged him to use nonviolent methods to resolve conflicts.

Anderson was placed on probation for three months. Breaching his probation would carry a 30-day prison term.

Anderson returns for a probation report on September 11.

Wallace Rolle represented the accused, while Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.