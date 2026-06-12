Ambassador shocked by lack of US investment in Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

US Ambassador Herschel Walker said concerns about restoring US pre-clearance at Grand Bahama International Airport are on his radar, as he expressed surprise that an island so close to the United States has not attracted more American investment.

During his first official visit to Grand Bahama, Mr Walker said residents repeatedly raised the loss of pre-clearance, an issue he plans to discuss with embassy officials in Nassau.

"We don't want to put the cart before the horse. We want to get the airport done," he said. "But that is an important thing that I heard from a lot of people. They're concerned about it. And those concerns are things that I'm concerned about because if they're concerned, I'm concerned."

Mr Walker said Grand Bahama’s proximity to the United States, infrastructure and workforce should make the island more attractive to investors.

"I've heard about Freeport. I've heard about Grand Bahama. But I didn't know because I'd never seen it for myself," he said. "The things they have here, I'm just shocked that we haven't got the investors that we should have here."

The ambassador said stronger communication between Grand Bahama, New Providence and the US Embassy is needed to advance economic opportunities.

"I want to work with the people here and try to see how we can get things to work," he said.

Mr Walker toured Carnival’s Celebration Key, Buckeye Bahamas Hub and Western Atlantic University School of Medicine. He also met representatives of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, Freeport industrial stakeholders, business leaders and young athletes at the Falcons Boys Club.

He described Celebration Key as an example of a successful partnership between American and Bahamian interests, noting that the project employs hundreds of Bahamians and drives economic activity across the island.

He also praised Western Atlantic University School of Medicine, saying he was impressed by its role in training doctors for The Bahamas and the United States.

Mr Walker repeatedly described Grand Bahamians as resilient, pointing to the island’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This island had a tough time, but they're resilient people," he said. "They love this island and it's got a lot of potential."

Mr Walker said he would take the concerns and ideas raised during the visit back to New Providence.

"I heard what they had to say," he said. "I want to become their voice and their mouthpiece. That's what I'm going to do when I get back home."

Drawing on his experience as a former professional athlete, Mr Walker also highlighted the potential of Bahamian youth and said sports can help strengthen ties between The Bahamas and the United States.

He praised the accomplishments of Bahamian athletes, noting that a player from The Bahamas was selected third overall in the NBA Draft despite the country’s population of fewer than 500,000 people. He also cited Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton, the world record holder in the 60-metre hurdles, as another example of Bahamian talent on the international stage.

During his visit to the Falcons Boys Club, Mr Walker urged young people to stay in school, work hard and seize opportunities. He told the athletes that growing up in The Bahamas should not limit their ambitions because talent from small places can still be recognised internationally.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Mr Walker said he came from one of the poorest and smallest counties in Georgia and overcame a speech impediment through reading. He said a teacher encouraged him to read for 30 minutes every day, a habit he credits with helping him improve. He urged Bahamian students to read daily and reminded them that success requires discipline and hard work.