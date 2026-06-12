Boost for Bahamas economy with new direct Tampa to Nassau flights

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The first direct jet service between Nassau and Tampa in more than two decades touched down yesterday as Breeze Airways launched twice-weekly flights that tourism officials hope will unlock a ‘mountain of interest’ in travel to The Bahamas.

The first plane arrived at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) carrying approximately 120 passengers from Tampa. The airline will initially operate twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays before expanding to four weekly services in July.

Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said the launch strengthens ties between The Bahamas and one of its most important source markets.

"This morning we welcomed 120 passengers into New Providence from Tampa, and this deepens the interface between our peoples," she said.

"Florida remains the strongest market for The Bahamas, and today we welcomed the first direct link with Tampa, a market that has always shown strong interest in Nassau and The Bahamas but never had a direct route."

Mrs Hanna-Martin said early indications suggest strong demand for the service.

"As soon as this flight was announced, we saw a 45 percent increase in interest in the route. That tells us we may be sitting on a mountain of interest coming out of Tampa into New Providence," she said.

John Tiliacos, chief operating officer of Tampa International Airport, described the launch as a significant milestone.

"This is the first jet service between Tampa and Nassau in more than 20 years," said Mr Tiliacos.

"Breeze has launched with two flights a week, and that will grow to four flights a week by next month. Hopefully, we can convince Breeze to make it a daily service."

He added: "As a Bahamian, this is a very proud day for me."

Joy Jibrilu, chief executive of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, said the route has been under discussion for years because of strong demand from travellers in the Tampa market.

"This route has been in the works for a very long time," she said.

"We have seen strong interest from travellers in Tampa, but getting to Nassau was challenging because they often had to connect through Miami or Orlando."

Mrs Jibrilu said the new service is expected to benefit both New Providence and the Family Islands.

"Nassau is the launch pad for The Bahamas. If visitors spend a couple of nights in Nassau and then travel on to one of our Family Islands, everybody wins," she said.

She added that promotional efforts in the Tampa market have been generating positive responses.

"People in Tampa are excited. We've been on television every day this week, and before we could even begin talking, the hosts were telling us how much they love The Bahamas and how excited they were about this new route."

Vernice Walkine, president and chief executive of Nassau Airport Development Company, said the service supports broader efforts to diversify airlift and improve connectivity.

"We have been working on this Tampa service for a long time, so it is exciting to see it come to fruition," she said.

Breeze Airways founder and chief executive David Neeleman said Nassau represents an attractive addition to the carrier's growing network.

"Nassau is a premier Caribbean destination we know our guests will love," said Mr Neeleman.

The airline currently serves 88 cities across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Tourism officials said they hope the route will eventually expand beyond four weekly flights as demand grows.