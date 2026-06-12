Budget boost for all local govt. districts

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Every local government district in The Bahamas will receive an increase in its budget allocation during the upcoming fiscal year.

Contributing to the 2026-2027 Budget debate, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said all 33 local government districts throughout the country will benefit from increased funding.

"For the 2026-2027 fiscal year, every single council in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, all 33 districts, on every single island, will receive an increase in their budget allocation," he said.

Mr Sweeting said the additional funding reflects enhanced stipends for councillors, town committee members and statutory board members under the Local Government Act, 2024.

He argued that the increase demonstrates the Government's commitment to strengthening local government administration throughout the Family Islands.

"In less than five years, this PLP administration has increased the budget allocation not once but twice for local councils," he said.

He also revealed that Cabinet has approved efforts to regularise more than 100 local government employees.

"My ministry has received Cabinet approval and has commenced an aggressive push for the regularization of 116 staff members across the length and breadth of the Commonwealth from temporary and contractual employment to permanent and pensionable employees of the government," said Mr Sweeting.

He added that the same process is being undertaken for 14 family administrators currently employed on contract.

Mr Sweeting said the Department of Local Government continues to play a critical role in delivering government services throughout the archipelago and remains the only central government agency directly involved in supporting the operations of every Family Island district.

He also highlighted efforts to improve training and accountability within local government operations.

According to Mr Sweeting, the department has expanded training initiatives throughout the Family Islands aimed at standardising accounting procedures and improving operational efficiency.

In addition, revisions to the local government manual of procedures have now been completed following amendments to the Local Government Act.

Mr Sweeting also disclosed that a number of local government offices and government residences occupied by family administrators have deteriorated significantly and require renovation, rehabilitation or complete reconstruction.

To address those concerns, he said the Ministry of Works' engineering team will undertake assessments to determine the scope of improvements required, with work expected to advance during the upcoming budget period.

He said the investments are intended to ensure family administrators and local government officials have the facilities and resources needed to effectively serve communities throughout th