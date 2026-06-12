Female bodybuilders encouraging others to join the sport

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE there are some women who are afraid to enter the sport because they might lose their femininity, three top local competitors are encouraging more women to participate in the sport of bodybuilding.

Dekel “Bowflex Barbie” Quant, Cara Saunders and Dawn Charlton said there's nothing wrong with gaining muscle and competing. The trio indicated that they have been able to maintain their figure despite their success in competition.

Quant, who made history last year as the first Bahamian female to qualify to compete in the Ms Olympia in October, said bodybuilding is not one thing. It is not one look, one standard, or one kind of woman.

"Every division has its own requirements, its own artistry, and its own demand for precision," she said. "What unites them all is something far deeper than aesthetics: discipline, sacrifice, and the quiet, unshakeable belief that you are capable of more than you ever gave yourself credit for."

Quant, who began competing in 2015 in the figure division, is now a personal fitness trainer. She has competed in numerous international competitions and still maintains her feminine figure.

"I already had a solid foundation of muscle when I made the decision to compete, and the way I love to train aligned perfectly with what Figure rewards: symmetry, balance, and a flow that feels both powerful and undeniably feminine," Quant said.

"For me, it is the sweet spot between strength, athleticism and grace, and honestly, I fall in love with it all over again every season."

With the newly formed Bahamas Athletic Physique Alliance (BAPA) getting ready to host the Bahamas Elite Physique Championships, Quant is encouraging more women to get out of the gym and onto the stage on August 15 at the University of the Bahamas and compete.

"My entire competitive journey has been within the NPC, and when opportunities came to compete elsewhere in other federations, I chose to stay," she said.

"The competition is fierce, the standards are high, and the fields are deep. That is part of what made earning my IFBB Pro card, and now qualifying for the 2026 Olympia, feel so significant. Hard-won is worth winning."

As she prepares for her biggest international competition at The Olympia, Quant is encouraging every Bahamian woman to make their presence felt in bodybuilding. "What this sport has given me beyond any title is a life rooted in discipline, in proving to myself over and over that I can do hard things," she said.

"In watching my body transform in ways I never imagined, and in a community who genuinely pushes me and celebrates with me. If you are even a little curious, follow it. Bodybuilding will give you so much more than a stage moment. It will show you exactly who you are."

For Saunders, as a professional bodybuilder and wellness athlete, she believes her story offers an opportunity to educate, inspire, and encourage more women to see that there is a place for them in bodybuilding.

"For many women, the idea of competing can feel intimidating because there is still a misconception that bodybuilding strips women of their softness, sensuality, or femininity," she said.





"When I first began competing, I was often cautioned not to get “too big.” I was told not to lift too heavy, not to build too much muscle, and not to push my physique too far because I might begin to “look like a man.”

Saunders noted that this remains one of the most common misconceptions surrounding women and weight training: the belief that strength somehow compromises femininity.

"It is a narrative that has discouraged many women from fully embracing their athletic potential, especially those who naturally carry muscle, curves, or have a more powerful lower-body structure," she said.

Saunders said her own journey is a testament that this belief is not only limiting, but inaccurate.

"Lifting weights did not take away my femininity. It refined my confidence, strengthened my presence, and allowed me to discover a deeper relationship with my body. It taught me discipline, resilience, poise, and self-ownership.

"More importantly, it showed me that a woman does not have to shrink herself physically or metaphorically in order to be seen as beautiful, graceful, or feminine."

Having made the switch from competing in track and field to strutting her muscles on stage in bodybuilding, Saunders said she appreciates this platform and the opportunity to share not only her achievements, but also the deeper meaning behind her journey - the discipline, sacrifice, confidence, self-discovery, and personal empowerment that comes with building one’s body intentionally.

"I want women to understand that bodybuilding is not simply about appearance," she stated. "It is about ownership. It is about learning to honour the body you have, refine it with purpose, and present it with confidence."

Charlton has come into her own and has become one of the top international competitors for The Bahamas. She too admitted that she had some misconceptions about women’s bodybuilding, but that has since changed when she started lifting weights.

"The reality is that the sport has evolved tremendously and now offers several divisions that cater to different physiques, goals, and personal preferences, including bikini, wellness, figure, women’s physique, and the newly introduced fit model division," she said.

"Modern women’s bodybuilding is not a one-size-fits-all sport. Each division has its own criteria and rewards different levels of muscularity, conditioning, and presentation. This allows women to choose a category that aligns with their individual goals and desired physique."

Charlton said there several federations within the sport providing athletes with different opportunities to compete. "I chose to compete through the NPC and IFBB Professional League system because it is widely regarded as the highest level of amateur and professional bodybuilding competition," she pointed out.

"Another advantage is the number of events offered throughout the year, with many competitions taking place in Florida and other nearby locations, making the sport more accessible to Bahamian athletes."

As an IFBB Pro bikini competitor, Charlton revealed that she trains just as hard as athletes in other bodybuilding divisions.

"However, the bikini division places a strong emphasis on balance, symmetry, conditioning, and overall presentation while maintaining a feminine physique," she said.

"Femininity remains a defining characteristic of the division and is showcased through stage presence and individual posing routines."

Beyond the physical aspect, Charlton said bodybuilding teaches discipline, consistency, confidence, and resilience.

"The benefits extend far beyond the stage and often positively impact careers, relationships, health, and personal development," she stressed. "I encourage any woman interested in the sport not to be discouraged by outdated myths.

"Strength training does not make women masculine; it empowers women by helping them build strength, confidence, and a healthier lifestyle. With several divisions now available, there is truly a place for women of different body types and fitness goals within the sport."

For those interested in learning more about bodybuilding, Charlton said the BAPA show in August will be a good way for more women to come out and see firsthand how diverse and inspiring modern bodybuilding has become.

In the meantime, Charlton is preparing for her first competition of the season, at the Atlantic Coast Pro November 21-22. After placing second in the Masters Bikini division at this event last year, she is hoping to earn some points for the 2027 Olympia while pursuing qualification for the 2027 Masters Olympia.