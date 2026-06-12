Island Site Development lands $71m Glass Window Bridge deal

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Government has selected a preferred contractor for the long-awaited Glass Window Bridge replacement, with Works Minister Clay Sweeting revealing that the $71.7m project is expected to reach financial close within the next two to three months.

Contributing to the 2026-2027 Budget debate in Parliament, Mr Sweeting said the procurement process has now been completed and Island Site Development Ltd identified as the preferred contractor following technical and commercial evaluations.

"I am pleased to report that the procurement process for the new Glass Window Bridge has now been successfully concluded, with Island Site Development Ltd identified as the preferred contractor following a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation process," he said.

Mr Sweeting said the recommended contract award is valued at approximately $71.7m and is supported by a contingency allowance of $7.17m.

He added that the project encompasses more than just the bridge itself, incorporating a new dock in Hatchet Bay, a temporary bridge and tourism-related amenities at the Glass Window Bridge site.

According to Mr Sweeting, the project is now advancing toward financial close, which is anticipated within the next two to three months.

In the meantime, advance works are already being mobilised, including geotechnical investigations at the proposed pier locations.

"For years the Glass Window Bridge represented a discussion. Today, it represents an active construction programme," Mr Sweeting told Parliament.

He said the completed bridge will stand higher, stronger and safer than the existing structure, reducing weather-related disruptions and improving connectivity between North and South Eleuthera.

"For the people of Eleuthera, this is not simply a bridge. It is a lifeline and an economic corridor. It is a promise that is finally becoming reality."

Beyond the Glass Window Bridge project, Mr Sweeting highlighted a series of maritime infrastructure investments throughout the Family Islands.

He said construction continues on the rehabilitation and replacement of critical dock infrastructure in Moore's Island, Abaco, including the main mailboat dock and fishing facilities in Hard Bargain and The Bight. The more than $8m project is approximately 65 percent complete.

In Green Turtle Cay, works are underway on the refurbishment of the Government Dock under a $3.39m contract, while construction is progressing on a $6.04m dock redevelopment project in Black Point, Exuma.

Mr Sweeting also pointed to ongoing works in Eleuthera, including projects in Spanish Wells, Harbour Island and Tarpum Bay, where a $1.66m investment is expected to provide improved docking facilities, fish-cleaning stations, public amenities and additional coastal protection.

Meanwhile, in North Andros, the Government has completed a $5.8m dock refurbishment programme covering Nicholls Town, Red Bays, Lowe Sound, Conch Sound and Mastic Point.

He also revealed that the administration is advancing plans for seven additional bridge replacement projects throughout the Family Islands as part of a wider effort to improve transportation links and economic connectivity.