LPIA sets sights on major terminal expansion

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) is close to identifying a developer for its long-awaited airport hotel while advancing plans for a major terminal and airside expansion aimed at easing congestion and accommodating future growth.

Vernice Walkine, president and chief executive of Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), said proposals for the airport hotel are currently under review.

"We are close to identifying a developer for the airport hotel," said Ms Walkine.

"We have received submissions and those proposals are currently under review."

The project has been under consideration for approximately a decade and forms part of wider efforts to expand services and amenities at the country's largest airport. Earlier this year, NAD indicated it hoped to select a developer following a proposal process for a hotel that could include up to 240 rooms.

Ms Walkine stressed that while the hotel will be located on airport property, it will not be developed by NAD itself.

"The hotel will be located on LPIA property, but it will not be a NAD project. We are not investing in the hotel ourselves, but we are excited about its potential," she said.

Beyond the hotel development, Ms Walkine revealed that NAD has already presented airport expansion plans to Minister Energy, Utilities and Aviation JoBeth Coleby-Davis and intends to brief Minister of Tourism and Investments Glenys Hanna-Martin.

"We recently presented our expansion plans to Minister Coleby-Davis and will also be sharing them with Minister Hanna-Martin," she said.

According to Ms Walkine, the plans include expanding terminal facilities and making significant airside improvements designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce congestion.

"We need to expand our terminal footprint and undertake significant airside improvements to reduce congestion," she said.

"The plan includes measures such as rapid-exit taxiways and other infrastructure upgrades. It is a comprehensive plan."

She said NAD is exploring financing options that would allow the redevelopment to move forward.

"We are hopeful we will be able to move forward in the not-too-distant future through refinancing our debt to enable the project to happen," said Ms Walkine. "We are optimistic."

The comments come as airport executives report improving passenger traffic trends and increasing confidence in future demand.