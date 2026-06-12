Mighty Bees go undefeated

THE Mighty Bees inked their names in the Freedom Farm Baseball League's history books when they completed an "unbelievable perfect season" in the Coach Pitch division.

The pennant winning Mighty Bees, managed by Dereck Munroe, capped off a perfect 20-0 win-loss record by sweeping the Hornets in three straight games in the best-of-five championship series that ended last Wednesday at the park in Yamacraw.

The players making up the team were Jeremiah Johnson, Ethan Davis, Andrew Wong, Peyton Smith, Mizhai Roberts, Trevor Davis, Dakyri Pugh, Kailin Laing, Amir Knowles, Lavari Coleby, Kade Poitier, Azai Cargill and Zane Colebrooke.

"We played hard all season," said Munroe, who was assisted by D'Angelo Brown and Devaughn Wong and supported by Dr. Jansen Johnson, Dwight Pugh and Paul Smith Jr.

"We had the best hitters and the best pitchers. Nobody came close to us. We stopped a lot of teams throughout the season. So we expected to come out as champions."

The Mighty Bees was the first team since 2018 that went undefeated. A youth baseball anomaly - a completely undefeated record. This feat was possible, because the boys showed up every single game ready to swing hard, run fast, and back each other up on defence.

With the championship trophy and rings in hand, the Bees have raised the bar for what a youth baseball team can accomplish.