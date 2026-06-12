Work to revitalise Bay Street to begin ‘soon’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Tourism Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin says Nassau has been discussing downtown redevelopment "since King Hammer was a hatchet," acknowledging decades of stalled progress while promising that work to revitalise Bay Street will begin soon.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Hanna-Martin said successive efforts to transform downtown Nassau have failed to deliver the level of change many Bahamians hoped to see.

"We've been hearing about downtown redevelopment since King Hammer was a hatchet, and truthfully, we have not made the kind of progress we would wish to see," said Mrs Hanna- said.

Her comments come as the Government continues efforts to revive downtown Nassau through the redevelopment of Bay Street, restoration of historic buildings and plans aimed at attracting increased visitor activity to the city centre.

Mrs Hanna-Martin said the challenge extends beyond physical infrastructure improvements.

"I remember what Bay Street used to be — an eclectic, dynamic space — and we have a lot of work to do," she said.

"It's not just about the physical state of downtown. It's about the offerings, it's about the experience, it's about everything."

For years, governments of varying political administrations have pursued plans to revitalize Bay Street amid concerns over vacant buildings, deteriorating properties and increased competition from resort-based tourism offerings that often keep visitors away from downtown Nassau.

Mrs Hanna-Martin argued that any successful redevelopment strategy must focus on showcasing authentic Bahamian culture and experiences.

"We have to remove the layers of mediocrity and get back to the source of the richness of our people, and Bay Street is key to that," she said.

She suggested that renewed airlift and increasing visitor arrivals could help support future redevelopment efforts by bringing more stopover visitors into the capital.

Bay Street remains one of the country's most important tourism corridors, serving as the gateway for millions of cruise passengers and stopover visitors each year.

While Mrs Hanna-Martin did not provide specific details on upcoming projects, she indicated that additional announcements could be forthcoming.

"Stay tuned," she said. "The work will begin very soon."

The remarks are likely to resonate with many downtown merchants and property owners who have long argued that Nassau's commercial centre requires sustained investment, stronger cultural offerings and a clearer long-term vision to regain the vibrancy that once made Bay Street the heart of the Bahamian tourism product.