Abaco teen killed in boat driven by twelve-year-old

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old Abaco student was killed during a fishing trip near Nunjack Cay on Friday, fuelling calls for stricter enforcement of boating laws after police said a 12-year-old was operating the vessel despite what a local official described as repeated warnings to his parents about unsafe boating practices.

Kyron Curry, a tenth-grade student at Patrick J Bethel High School, died after he fell into waters less than ten miles from Green Turtle Cay while on a 17-foot Cobia vessel with three other teenagers.

Police said the boat was being operated by a 12-year-old. The other passengers were 12, 15 and 16.

The teens told police that Kyron was standing on the bow, holding a rope, when he fell. They said they heard a loud sound and saw blood in the water.

After failing to find him, they raced back to Green Turtle Cay for help. Boaters later mobilised and recovered Kyron, unconscious with a fractured skull. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death stunned the quiet, close-knit community and left residents asking whether more should have been done to prevent children from operating boats without proper supervision.

Island deputy chief councillor Elvardo Butler was among those gathered at the clinic after Kyron was brought in.

He said residents had turned out in force, hoping the teenager would survive, before the screams of Kyron’s mother confirmed that her only child had died.

“It hurt my heart to see it, and then to watch the kid that was driving the boat just sit there and sob; it was a hard situation all around,” Mr Butler said.

He said negligence played a role in the tragedy and argued that adults failed Kyron by allowing unsafe practices to continue.

“I’m not mad at them because they’re kids,” he said, “but some type of adult supervision should’ve been on that boat no matter what happened, and that's my opinion, and I'm not trying to pick on his parents, but someone have to be held accountable for what took place on Friday.”

Relatives of Kyron declined to speak to The Tribune yesterday.

Residents described him as bright, mannerly and widely loved in the community.

Area MP Kirk Cornish expressed sadness in a social media post and offered condolences to the family.

Mr Butler called the incident a wake-up call for Green Turtle Cay, saying the community had grown too lax about children operating boats and other vehicles.

He said residents had repeatedly warned the parents of the 12-year-old operator about unsafe boating practices, but claimed their concerns were dismissed.

“If you come on the cay and interview about 100 people, they’ll tell you the same,” he said. “We've been talking to these people over and over regarding coming in the harbour, regarding these kids, swimming across the harbour, all different type of stuff.”

“But it's like we lost our way over there. You can't say nothing to anyone no more. It’s unfortunate and that’s the way it is.”

The law bars anyone under 16 from operating a motorboat with an engine of more than 10 horsepower.

Exceptions apply only if a minor has passed a practical boating test and been certified by an authorised officer, or if a person aged 14 to 16 is operating under the direct supervision of someone aged 16 or older.

It is unclear whether the 12-year-old met any legal exception.

Mr Butler said the concerns extend beyond boating, claiming children on the cay also frequently operate motorbikes and scooters without adult supervision.

Chief Superintendent Michael Thurston, officer in charge of Abaco, said yesterday that police have not decided whether charges will be brought.

“We’re looking at all avenues before any decision is made as to whether or not we’re going in any direction,” he said, adding that officers are in communication with the Port Department.

He said police would increase social media awareness about boating safety to help prevent similar incidents.

ASP Nicholas Johnson, press liaison officer for the Northern Bahamas, offered a different view, saying there is nothing at this stage to suggest wrongdoing that would warrant charges. He said once the investigation is complete, the matter will be referred to the coroner for review.