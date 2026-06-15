Boy in shooting accident is School’s Top Achiever

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE 12-year-old boy accused of accidentally shooting his eight-year-old brother in the head has graduated as his Bimini school’s Top Achiever, thanking the community for its prayers as his younger sibling continues recovering in a Miami hospital.

Nearly three weeks after the May 23 shooting, eight-year-old Duran Saunders is out of intensive care, moving, undergoing physical therapy and preparing to begin speech therapy, his grandfather Lloyd Edgecombe said Sunday.

The developments are the latest for a family still grappling with the shooting, which left one child hospitalised overseas, sent another into court-ordered psychological therapy and resulted in criminal charges against their father.

During his graduation speech at Gateway Christian Academy, the 12-year-old thanked the community for its thoughts, prayers and encouragement during what he described as a difficult season for him and his parents.

He was met with loud cheers when he took the stage to receive his recognition.

Mr Edgecombe said the family was proud of the boy’s achievement, particularly given the ordeal they had endured.

“We feel real good about that, you know, especially during the turbulent time for the family,” he said. “They're not bad boys, and the accident was an unfortunate thing.”

"He came home and graduated, and he went back to Freeport the following day because he has six weeks of therapy.”

A magistrate ordered the boy to undergo six weeks of psychological therapy in Grand Bahama. After that, a decision will be made on how the matter proceeds.

His father, Dexter Durell Saunders, has been charged with child cruelty and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger the child's life.

Duran was airlifted to a Miami hospital after his brother shot him in Bimini.

Mr Edgecombe, who travelled to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, said his grandson is no longer in the ICU and is making encouraging progress.

He said Duran has not yet spoken, but doctors expect him to begin speech therapy soon.

The family is relieved by Duran’s progress and grateful the outcome was not worse.

"Ranny is a little fighter, you know, that's my boy,” said Mr Edgecombe. “He's out of the woods, but he has a lot of therapy to do. He’s moving, getting up, and all the other things, so that's good.

"He's at the Jack Nicklaus Hospital. He was in the ICU, but he's out of ICU now, and he’s progressing pretty well. We are really pleased and thank God, because, you know, that could have gone another way. I mean, it was a disaster what would have happened, but it could have gone another way.”

Mr Edgecombe said the family has been buoyed by support from Bimini and beyond.

Donations have poured in for Duran.

A GoFundMe campaign to help with Duran’s medical expenses and the family’s needs during his recovery, launched by visiting American tourists Raul and Yarelys Rodriguez, of North Miami, Florida, has raised $61,926, about 62 percent of its $100,000 goal.

The Rodriguezes, who have ties to Bimini, were on the island when the shooting happened.