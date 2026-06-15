Father accused of incest with his five-year-old daughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting his five-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors allege the defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, had sexual intercourse with the girl sometime between April 3 and 4 in New Providence.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea to the incest charge before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.

The defence said it intends to apply for emergency bail in the Supreme Court.

Until bail is granted, the accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Service of the voluntary bill of indictment is set for October 3.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes was the prosecutor, while Tai Pinder-Mackey represented the accused.