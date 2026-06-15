Fire at ZNS transmission facility causes $1.2m in equipment damage

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) suffered more than $1.2m in losses early Friday after a fire tore through its transmission facility on Baillou Hill Road South.

Police were alerted to the blaze shortly after 4am by an anonymous caller.

Three fire units responded and found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Preliminary reports indicate a power outage triggered the facility's backup generator. However, the generator reportedly began emitting smoke before catching fire, causing the blaze to spread.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) crews were later called in to disconnect electricity to the site, allowing firefighters to extinguish the fire after it gutted the building.

BCB Executive Chairman Picewell Forbes expressed sadness over the incident, saying the affected site houses ZNS Radio Bahamas 1540, The National Voice - one of five stations operated by ZNS.

Mr Forbes said the station reaches listeners throughout The Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, South Florida and the wider Caribbean.

“For our family islanders who have continued to call me all morning, when they can’t hear the 7.30 newscast or the community page when mailboats are coming or death announcements, it’s critical to them,” he told reporters at the affected site.

“And what’s also most concerning is right now, we’re in the middle of the hurricane season.”

He also noted that the fire comes after recent upgrades to the facility.

“So, we have lost just over $1.2m worth of equipment here. I’ve spoken with our engineers at the corporation, so we’ll have to take about two to three months to have a replacement.”

He further added: “It’s a very sad occasion for me personally. Radio made me as a person in this country. I came here when this was all bush and we’ve taken the last two years to clear it down, redo the ground facilities here. The radios would’ve been redone, transmitting up to 48,000 to 50,000 daily. Our listeners on the islands could hear 1540.”

Police said they do not suspect arson, but that investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, ZNS urged listeners in a statement on social media to tune in to Power 104.5 FM or visit its website for National Voice programming until full service is restored.