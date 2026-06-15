FNM chairman slams govt response over US drug-trafficking allegations

THE Free National Movement has renewed its criticism of the government's response to explosive US drug-trafficking allegations, accusing officials of failing to confront claims that have fuelled controversy in recent days.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Duane Sands, the party’s chairman, reflected on the history of the House of Assembly and its significance to democracy.

Referencing remarks by former Governor-General Sir Arthur Foulkes, Dr Sands noted that the House had endured for more than two and a half centuries and become the cornerstone of Bahamian parliamentary democracy.

“This institution and its eventual assimilation by Bahamians have contributed mightily to our history of political stability, but you know the pirates are still with us.

“Not only do we have a PLP politician allegedly using the parliament to arrange to traffic dangerous drugs, but now we have the PLP and the Speaker trying to shut down the official opposition on allegations of corruption and money laundering.”

Dr Sands was referring to House Speaker Patricia Deveaux's repeated decisions to block opposition attempts to table documents related to the US court filing in the House of Assembly. She has dismised the allegations as ‘frivolous and malicious gossip.’

The filing is the latest in a series of allegations linking government officials to drug trafficking as part of a wider US investigation.

It alleged an unnamed Bahamian politician met an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration source and a pilot inside a Parliament building in October 2024 to discuss a cocaine shipment allegedly worth $30m.

The indictment controversy has dominated parts of this year’s budget debate, with opposition members repeatedly demanding greater transparency and urgency.

Yesterday, Dr Sands called the Speaker’s refusal to address the topic unacceptable and said “Deveaux seems so busy trying to still prove herself that she forgets the import of position in the greater historical context.”

“I end by saying that the speaker clearly does not understand Bahamian history, a role as speaker, or the lowering of house standards that she is aiding and abetting, while the PLP is making a mockery of Parliament.”

Meanwhile, FNM leader Michael Pintard have formally asked police to investigate the allegation, including any individual who may be “Politician 1.”

Mr Pintard has also called on the police commissioner to determine whether any elected official or public officer facilitated criminal activity and examine whether members of law enforcement or security agencies provided assistance or protection to criminal networks.